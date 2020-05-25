Haddad: Reach a little deeper to show compassion over judgment

Years ago, when I was running another Arizona newspaper, we published a story about a boy who lost half his hand playing with fireworks.

The boy had apparently been combining more than one firecracker and then seeing how long he could hold the explosive set before throwing it like a grenade. The lesson he learned cost him two fingers and a thumb. But there was another lesson to be learned.

In our story, we reported that the boy was facing a painful recovery and expensive reconstructive surgery. In addition, the family did not have medical insurance.

After we published the story there were three notably different responses that came into the newsroom through website comments, emails and letters to the editor.

There were those that severely criticized the child, saying, “He got what he deserved if he is foolish enough to play with fireworks.”

Still others levied damning condemnation on the parents, blaming them for how they raised the child, or for not supervising the boy, or labeling them irresponsible for not having medical insurance. Some expressed anger and even conveyed words of hatred, saying the boy’s parents should face charges or have their children taken away.

Then there were the people who taught me a lesson I’ll never forget. These were the people whose first thoughts were not to find blame or criticize or spew words of anger or hate. Instead, these people chose to help. These were the people who sent me notes asking how they could help. These were the people who — for whatever reason — were compelled to show compassion rather than judgment.

As I considered the disparities of public reaction I distinctly remembered visions of my brothers and me playing with fireworks. I remembered close calls and thought about my own five children and the sometimes foolish things that they had done. That’s when I decided I wanted to be one of the helpful people.

This incident happened before the days of fundraising websites like GoFundMe, so with the help of the some of the good people who responded we assisted with creating a bank account that the community could use to help the family. When we reported that an account was set up for donations more good people stepped up to help, perhaps remembering their own childhood follies. Or maybe they had a child that needed help at one time and knew what the family was facing, both in medical expenses, community judgment and the emotional and physical healing of a child.

There is a reason this memory came flooding back to me this week. On Friday a 10-year-old boy was hit by a pickup truck in front of a local restaurant when he was attempting to cross the street to return something to the family car. Police said the boy was dragged about 10 feet. The driver of the truck stopped and remained on the scene. The boy, Cooper Croy, suffered a fractured skull, a hematoma on the side of his head, a damaged spleen and painful lacerations and burns. His parents do not have insurance.

Cooper’s mother told the Courier she is grateful for the kind messages and well wishes they are receiving from the community. But I also know there are others who are passing judgment — of the young boy, the parents and the driver — all without any personal knowledge of these people and what they were facing that day.

Cooper’s aunt, Nicole Strong, has organized a fundraising effort to help the family cover medical expenses.

If you would like to help the family, visit gofundme.com/cooper-croy to make a donation. If you do not have funds to spare, or perhaps you are facing your own struggle during this pandemic, you can still help by sending prayers and good thoughts their way.

There will no doubt be many times in our lives when we see someone facing a trial and have a choice. We can choose to pass judgment, find fault and tear someone down, or we can choose to say, “There but for the grace of God, go I,” and look for ways we can lift, support and sometimes even forgive.

I am thankful for all the good people who have chosen to lift and love Cooper and his family. I am also thankful we live in a community with so many dedicated first responders who are there when we need them. Because none of us know the misfortunes we may face tomorrow.