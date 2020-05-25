OFFERS
Mon, May 25
From Decoration Day to Memorial Day

In this May 30, 1899, photograph, daisies are gathered for Decoration Day. Memorial Day was originally established as Decoration Day in 1868, three years after the Civil War ended, as a time for the nation to decorate the graves of the war dead with flowers. The day is intended to pay tribute to the individuals who have made the ultimate sacrifice in service to the United States, and their families. (Library of Congress https://www.loc.gov/pictures/resource/cph.3a07937)

In this May 30, 1899, photograph, daisies are gathered for Decoration Day. Memorial Day was originally established as Decoration Day in 1868, three years after the Civil War ended, as a time for the nation to decorate the graves of the war dead with flowers. The day is intended to pay tribute to the individuals who have made the ultimate sacrifice in service to the United States, and their families. (Library of Congress https://www.loc.gov/pictures/resource/cph.3a07937)

Barbara Orbach Natanson
Originally Published: May 25, 2020 7:10 a.m.

The following is a guest post by Jan Grenci, Reference Specialist, Prints and Photographs Division of the Library of Congress.

Memorial Day is now observed on the last Monday in May to honor all those who have died in service while defending the United States. But the name, meaning and timing of this special day have changed over the years. Images reflect both the changes and the continuities.

The precise origins of Decoration Day, as it was first known, are hard to pin down. A number of cities and towns claim to be the birthplace of the holiday. One fact not in dispute is that in 1868 General John A. Logan, the commander of the Grand Army of the Republic, declared that Decoration Day be observed on May 30th. Civil War soldiers’ graves were to be decorated with flowers on this day.

In this early poster from the Prints and Photographs Division, from the 1890’s, artist Charles Cox pairs cyclists competing in a Decoration Day race with marching soldiers and veterans.

photo

Bearing’s Decoration Day Cycle Races. Poster by Charles A. Cox, 1890s. http://loc.gov/pictures/resource/cph.3g03037

Over time, the holiday changed. By the late 19th century, the day was more commonly referred to as Memorial Day.

As the United States became involved in World War I, the day evolved to honor the dead of all American wars.

This poster from 1917 shows the name change and honors the memory of the dead from the American Revolution, the War of 1812, the Mexican-American War, the Civil War, and the Spanish-American War.

photo

Honor the Brave Memorial Day, May 30, 1917. Poster, 1917. http://loc.gov/pictures/resource/cph.3g08122.

Memorial Day observations have come to include parades, speeches, and services at the Tomb of the Unknowns at Arlington National Cemetery.

photo

President Coolidge pays homage to Unknown Soldier… Photo by Harris & Ewing, 1927 May 30. http://loc.gov/pictures/resource/hec.34487.

But the long-standing tradition of decorating the graves of the fallen with flowers and flags continues to this day.

photo

Arlington Cemetery, Arlington, Virginia… Photo by Esther Bubley, 1943 May. http://loc.gov/pictures/resource/cph.3c31718.

photo

Memorial Day at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia. Photo by Carol M. Highsmith. http://loc.gov/pictures/resource/highsm.12645.

Gov. Ducey Memorial Day Statement

In recognition of Memorial Day, Gov. Doug Ducey released the following statement:

“On Memorial Day, we remember the men and women who laid down their lives to defend and serve our country.

“Since our nation’s founding, more than one million Americans have made the ultimate sacrifice.

“As President Reagan said, ‘Their lives remind us that freedom is not bought cheaply. It has a cost; it imposes a burden.’

“May we honor their sacrifices by fiercely guarding the liberties for which they gave their lives.

“To America’s fallen heroes and the loved ones who mourn them, we owe an eternal debt of gratitude. May God watch over them, and all who continue to serve to keep our nation free.

“I wish all Arizonans a meaningful and safe Memorial Day. To recognize all who have died for our country, I’ve ordered all state flags be lowered to half-staff from sunrise until noon today. I invite all Arizonans to join in this tribute.”

