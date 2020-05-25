OFFERS
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Mon, May 25
Weather  66.0
Bears’ football coach Chuck Moller dies
Prep Football

Chuck Moller talks to Connor Scott as the Bradshaw Mountain football team hosted Combs in a scrimmage Aug. 8, 2018, in Prescott Valley. Moller passed away Memorial Day weekend. (Les Stukenberg/Courier, file)

mugshot photo
By Brian M. Bergner Jr. | TheEditorDesk | TheEditorDesk
Originally Published: May 25, 2020 7:19 p.m.

Bradshaw Mountain football coach Chuck Moller has died, Humboldt Unified School District spokesperson Kelly Lee confirmed Monday afternoon.

He was 58.

It is unknown what day he died this past Memorial Day weekend, or the cause of his death.

Originally from Eagle Bend, Minnesota, Moller had more than 30 years of coaching experience at every level of football from high school to professional.

Before coming to Prescott Valley, Moller taught physical education and football at San Carlos High School on the San Carlos Apache Indian Reservation in southern Arizona.

He was an assistant coach for five National Coach of the Year winners, most notably Tyrone Willingham at Stanford (1997-2001) as an offensive line and tight ends coach in the 2000 Rose Bowl and under Les Miles at Oklahoma State (2001-2004).

Moller was named the head football coach of the Bears in May 2017 and compiled a 17-14 overall record in three seasons, including a seven-game winning streak in 2018 that saw Bradshaw Mountain start the season 7-0.

No further information was available on the details surrounding Moller’s death. Watch The Daily Courier and dCourier.com as more becomes available.

Follow Brian M. Bergner Jr. on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and SoundCloud at @TheEditorDesk. Email him at bbergner@prescottaz.com, or call 928-445-3333, ext. 1106.

