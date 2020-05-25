Adoption Spotlight: Jacorey

Jacorey loves to play outdoors, sometimes pretending he is one of his favorite superheroes, a karate teacher or a Ninja Turtle. He has an amazing imagination and enjoys making paper airplanes, coloring, painting and building things with his Lego blocks. Jacorey likes to wear his glasses and will proudly tell you, “they make me very handsome.” Get to know him and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org.