OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Sun, May 24
Weather  73.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Boy hit by pickup truck in Prescott Valley facing 'long road to recovery'

Cooper Croy, 10, suffered a fractured skull and a hematoma on the side of his head after being hit by a Ford F-150 truck on the frontage road in the 6800 block of East Highway 69, according to family members. He also suffered a damaged spleen, lacerations, burns and may need skin grafts. (Courtesy)

Cooper Croy, 10, suffered a fractured skull and a hematoma on the side of his head after being hit by a Ford F-150 truck on the frontage road in the 6800 block of East Highway 69, according to family members. He also suffered a damaged spleen, lacerations, burns and may need skin grafts. (Courtesy)

mugshot photo
By Richard Haddad
Originally Published: May 24, 2020 12:25 p.m.

photo

Anyone who wishes to help 10-year-old Cooper Croy's family with medical costs can visit, https://www.gofundme.com/cooper-croy. (Courtesy)

A 10-year-old boy struck by a pickup truck in Prescott Valley on Friday morning is recovering at Phoenix Children’s Hospital.

The child, Cooper Croy, suffered a fractured skull and a hematoma on the side of his head after being hit by a Ford F-150 truck on the frontage road in the 6800 block of East Highway 69, according to family members. He also suffered a damaged spleen, lacerations, burns and may need skin grafts.

The accident happened May 22 in front of a local restaurant when Cooper was attempting to cross the street to return something to the family car. Police said the boy was dragged about 10 feet. The driver of the truck remained on the scene and the incident is still under investigation. Prescott Valley Police officers and Central Arizona Fire Medical Authority personnel arrived to stabilize Cooper, who was then airlifted to the Phoenix hospital.

According to Cooper's mother, Samantha Leigh, the family is grateful for the messages and well wishes they are receiving from the community.

"We really appreciate all the kind words, thoughts, and prayers," Leigh told the Courier.

Cooper's aunt, Nicole Strong, has organized a fundraising effort to help the family cover medical expenses.

"Both sets of parents are without insurance and are about to be faced with a mountain of debt and continued doctors visits down the road," Strong wrote on the fundraising site GoFundMe. "Many people know Cooper and his huge heart and infectious personality. Cooper is very blessed to have a large family support system with many people who love and care for him."

Strong said the family feels blessed that the situation did not result in any more catastrophic injuries, but are asking for "more prayers as he continues his long road to recovery."

Anyone who wishes to help the family with medical costs can visit gofundme.com/cooper-croy.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Family reports boy's injuries in crash
Child hit by truck, dragged 10 feet, is in hospital
Boy injured in fall from pickup truck
Prescott Valley boy injured in fall from pickup truck
Police: Texting while driving causes teen to roll pickup truck
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries