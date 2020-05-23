Obituary: Xondre Kay (Lovell) Thogersen
Xondre Kay (Lovell) Thogersen came to us on 1 Oct 1968. The light of our Creator’s love shined through her, and her smile. She died peacefully on 20 May 2020. She was an embodiment of kindness and mercy.
She wanted you to know this:
Love is patient, love is kind and is not jealous; love does not brag and is not arrogant, does not act unbecomingly; it does not seek its own, is not provoked, does not take into account a wrong suffered, does not rejoice in unrighteousness, but rejoices with the truth: bears all things believes all things, hopes all things, endures all things. First Corinthians Chapter 13 4-7
Thank you for the exceptional care Xondre received by the people at Marley House.
Information provided by survivors.
