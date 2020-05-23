OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Sat, May 23
Weather  72.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

COVID-19 cases top 16,000 in Arizona, 799 deaths; Yavapai County holds at 283 confirmed

Staff and wire reports
Originally Published: May 23, 2020 10:53 a.m.

The Arizona Department of Health Services reported Saturday, May 23, 431 additional COVID-19 cases and 24 additional deaths statewide, increasing the Arizona totals in the coronavirus outbreak to 16,039 cases and 799 deaths.

Yavapai County held steady with no new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, according to the ADHS website. Yavapai County Community Health Services (YCCHS) reported 283 cases on Friday; as of mid-morning Saturday it had not issued an update.

In total, Yavapai County has tested 9,116 residents with 8,833 negatives, 143 recovered and six deaths, YCCHS stated Friday.

photo

This COVID-19 dashboard is maintained by Yavapai County Community Health Services. It may not always reflect current numbers or match posted Arizona Department of Health website numbers. To learn more, visit http://www.yavapai.us/chs. (YCCHS/Courtesy)

BLITZ TESTING CONTINUES

Spectrum Healthcare will continue COVID-19 blitz testing from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. today, May 23, and Saturday, May 30. The extended drive-thru testing will be available in Prescott at 990 Willow Creek Road.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death.

CONTACT

-For Yavapai County COVID-19 data, reopening resources and PPE donations, visit Yavapai.us/chs;

-The Yavapai County Emergency Phone Bank is open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Call 928-442-5103 for up-to-date local information;

-The COVID-19 hotline can be reached by dialing 2-1-1 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily;

-2-1-1 Arizona is also a resource for all the time, not just during COVID-19. Visit https://211arizona.org;

-Yavapai County WIC offers all services online, or by phone to existing or new clients. For more information, contact 928-771-3138 or visit Yavapai.us/chs/divisions/nutrition-services/wic.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

COVID-19 Update: Yavapai County has 283 confirmed cases; Sonora Quest contracted to test residents at all long-term care facilities
COVID-19 Update: Yavapai County at 266 confirmed, drive-thru food sharing event in Chino Valley May 18
Update: 2nd death due to COVID-19 reported in Yavapai County
COVID-19 Update: Yavapai County has 279 confirmed cases, Boys and Girls Club in Prescott Valley to receive funding
COVID-19 Update: Yavapai County has 196 confirmed cases, doctors finding virus unpredictable
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries