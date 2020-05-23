COVID-19 cases top 16,000 in Arizona, 799 deaths; Yavapai County holds at 283 confirmed

The Arizona Department of Health Services reported Saturday, May 23, 431 additional COVID-19 cases and 24 additional deaths statewide, increasing the Arizona totals in the coronavirus outbreak to 16,039 cases and 799 deaths.

Yavapai County held steady with no new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, according to the ADHS website. Yavapai County Community Health Services (YCCHS) reported 283 cases on Friday; as of mid-morning Saturday it had not issued an update.

In total, Yavapai County has tested 9,116 residents with 8,833 negatives, 143 recovered and six deaths, YCCHS stated Friday.

BLITZ TESTING CONTINUES

Spectrum Healthcare will continue COVID-19 blitz testing from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. today, May 23, and Saturday, May 30. The extended drive-thru testing will be available in Prescott at 990 Willow Creek Road.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death.

CONTACT

-For Yavapai County COVID-19 data, reopening resources and PPE donations, visit Yavapai.us/chs;

-The Yavapai County Emergency Phone Bank is open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Call 928-442-5103 for up-to-date local information;

-The COVID-19 hotline can be reached by dialing 2-1-1 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily;

-2-1-1 Arizona is also a resource for all the time, not just during COVID-19. Visit https://211arizona.org;

-Yavapai County WIC offers all services online, or by phone to existing or new clients. For more information, contact 928-771-3138 or visit Yavapai.us/chs/divisions/nutrition-services/wic.