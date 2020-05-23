Resident using grinder causes 5-acre fire in Cordes Lakes

A fire in the 15500 block of Rolling Ridge in Cordes Lakes burned five acres on Thursday, May 21, the result of a resident using a grinder.

The resident was working on some metal when a spark flew into the brush and caught fire at around 7:30 p.m., said Dwight D’Evelyn, spokesman for the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office.

However, the resident tried to extinguish the blaze using a garden hose; a third party called authorities about 30 minutes after it started, D’Evelyn said.

According to the YCSO, the suspect’s home was evacuated, as well as the house next door.

The fire was contained by Mayer Fire after it burned five acres in the area and on State Land. There was no damage to any structures and no injuries reported.

The resident was cited for reckless burning because they did not have a permit to use a grinder under fire restrictions.