Resident using grinder causes 5-acre fire in Cordes Lakes
A fire in the 15500 block of Rolling Ridge in Cordes Lakes burned five acres on Thursday, May 21, the result of a resident using a grinder.
The resident was working on some metal when a spark flew into the brush and caught fire at around 7:30 p.m., said Dwight D’Evelyn, spokesman for the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office.
However, the resident tried to extinguish the blaze using a garden hose; a third party called authorities about 30 minutes after it started, D’Evelyn said.
According to the YCSO, the suspect’s home was evacuated, as well as the house next door.
The fire was contained by Mayer Fire after it burned five acres in the area and on State Land. There was no damage to any structures and no injuries reported.
The resident was cited for reckless burning because they did not have a permit to use a grinder under fire restrictions.
- Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program launched by Arizona Department of Economic Security
- Editorial cartoon (2): May 20, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (1): May 22, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (1): May 16, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): May 22, 2020
- COVID-19 Update: Yavapai County at 260 confirmed cases, travel restrictions being lifted
- Editorial cartoon (2): May 17, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (1): May 17, 2020
- Need2Know: Golden Corral reopened; Ice-water-filling station near IHOP, Wendy’s in Prescott Valley soft opens; Purple Cat bookstore reopens; Wade’s Furniture relocates to Gateway Mall
- Editorial cartoon (2): May 15, 2020
- Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program launched by Arizona Department of Economic Security
- Editorial cartoon (1): April 26, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): April 25, 2020
- Fentanyl’s deadly grip haunts family of 17-year-old daughter
- Editorial cartoon (1): May 9, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): May 13, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): May 5, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): May 10, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): April 26, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): May 20, 2020
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: