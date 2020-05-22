Watch Live: Free concert - Kellie Rose 'I'm Fine' Virtual Tour 7 p.m. Friday

The public is invited to grab your favorite local dinner and tune in online for a free virtual concert at 7 p.m. today, Friday, May, 22. This will be the first time Findlay Toyota Center in Prescott Valley will host a fully virtual performance.

The “I’m Fine” virtual concert is free to the public and presented by Findlay Toyota Prescott, Bucky’s Casino, and Pepsi. The concert will be produced from Kellie Rose's private studio in Washington state and streamed live through the Findlay Toyota Center’s Facebook page.

This is a live one-night-only special performance by Kellie Rose, who released her first single “I’m Fine” on May 1 with Sony Records.

Kellie will be playing original songs and her adaptation of covers. Fans are invited to join the conversation in the live stream with comments, song requests, and questions for real-time interaction with Kellie Rose.

If you enjoy the concert you can buy Kellie a coffee, drink, or just donate to support live music by donating to Kellie Rose Music on Venmo @kellierosemusic or PayPal @kellierosemusic. Tell Kellie what you are buying for her and you may get a shoutout. Watch till the end to ask questions during the post-show Q&A.

SUPPORT LOCAL BUSINESS BEFORE THE CONCERT

The Findlay Toyota Center asks that you use this as an opportunity to support local and go get your favorite dinner and drinks from a local business and then join us for some live out of the arena entertainment. Share photos of your meal and give them a shout out in the comments.

"We are excited to be entertaining our community and shining a light on our valued partners in a new and creative way during a time when we all have to reevaluate how we do business," said Sheila Anderson, Spectra marketing manager for the Findlay Toyota Center. "We hope that you will join us as we look for new ways to serve our community."

ABOUT KELLIE ROSE

Kellie Rose is a singer/songwriter from Seattle, Washington. She breaks the traditional mold of what you think a singer/songwriter sounds like by her multi-genre influence and hunger for collaboration. Like any true-gypsy soul she has set her eyes on the horizon and is here to show you all the tricks up her sleeve.

Her expansive and unique sound pushes the boundaries of the singer/songwriter genre — as she integrates EDM, R&B, Pop, and Hip-Hop styles in her music. Demonstrating extensive flexibility throughout her sonic landscape, by staying true to her singer/songwriter core. Layering live instrumentation through the guitar and piano adds a poetic and passionate film to each song.

Get more info on Kellie Rose by going to her website www.kellierosemusic.com, Facebook page, Instagram, or YouTube channel.

For more information about this free virtual concert visit the Kellie Rose event page, findlaytoyotacenter.com.

You can also watch performance on your TV by following the instructions from Facebook at, www.facebook.com/help/276515126152168.

Information provided by Findlay Toyota Center and Spectra.