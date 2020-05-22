US flag will be half-staff for coronavirus victims during next 3 days

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump says he will order the U.S. flag to be flown at half-staff over the next three days as the death toll from COVID-19 surpasses 95,000.

"I will be lowering the flags on all Federal Buildings and National Monuments to half-staff over the next three days in memory of the Americans we have lost to the CoronaVirus," the president said on twitter.

Flags will continue to be flown at half-staff on Memorial Day in honor of those in the military who died serving their country.

The move follows a request from Democratic leaders.

"Respectful of them and the loss to our country, we are writing to request that you order flags to be flown at half-staff on all public buildings in our country on the sad day of reckoning when we reach 100,000 deaths," House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer wrote to President Trump.

The move is meant to “serve as a national expression of grief so needed by everyone in our country.”

In coordination with the President's proclamation, Gov. Doug Ducey has ordered that flags at all state buildings be lowered to half-staff until sunset on Sunday, May 24.

Individuals, businesses, and other organizations are encouraged to join in this tribute.