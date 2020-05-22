OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Fri, May 22
Weather  73.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

US flag will be half-staff for coronavirus victims during next 3 days

In this file photo, the U.S. flag is seen at half-staff at the White House in Washington, D.C. (Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP, file)

In this file photo, the U.S. flag is seen at half-staff at the White House in Washington, D.C. (Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP, file)

mugshot photo
By The Daily Courier | DailyCourier | TheDailyCourier
Originally Published: May 22, 2020 10:05 a.m.

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump says he will order the U.S. flag to be flown at half-staff over the next three days as the death toll from COVID-19 surpasses 95,000.

"I will be lowering the flags on all Federal Buildings and National Monuments to half-staff over the next three days in memory of the Americans we have lost to the CoronaVirus," the president said on twitter.

Flags will continue to be flown at half-staff on Memorial Day in honor of those in the military who died serving their country.

The move follows a request from Democratic leaders.

"Respectful of them and the loss to our country, we are writing to request that you order flags to be flown at half-staff on all public buildings in our country on the sad day of reckoning when we reach 100,000 deaths," House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer wrote to President Trump.

The move is meant to “serve as a national expression of grief so needed by everyone in our country.”

In coordination with the President's proclamation, Gov. Doug Ducey has ordered that flags at all state buildings be lowered to half-staff until sunset on Sunday, May 24.

Individuals, businesses, and other organizations are encouraged to join in this tribute.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Flags were at half-staff in Arizona for nearly one-fourth of 2018
Global death toll from coronavirus surpasses 200,000
US states begin easing lockdowns as virus weakens in Asia
Trump extends virus guidelines, braces US for big death toll
Worldwide death toll from pandemic surpasses 10,000
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries