OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Fri, May 22
Weather  74.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Rash of overdoses hits Yavapai County with 10 deaths since October
Stress from the COVID-19 pandemic a factor, police said

Suspected fentanyl pills labeled ‘M/30’ found in a 17-year-old’s bedroom in Cottonwood after a fatal overdose. (Yavapai County Sheriff's Office)

Suspected fentanyl pills labeled ‘M/30’ found in a 17-year-old’s bedroom in Cottonwood after a fatal overdose. (Yavapai County Sheriff's Office)

mugshot photo
By The Daily Courier | DailyCourier | TheDailyCourier
Originally Published: May 22, 2020 3:38 p.m.

Authorities in Yavapai County are dealing with a rash of drug overdoses with many ending in death, some related to stress from the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a seven-month span beginning in October 2019, Prescott Valley Police said there were 25 overdose calls with 10 deaths locally.

Since April, they said there have been another seven overdose calls and four deaths in Yavapai County. In Prescott Valley alone, there have been eight overdose calls with no deaths.

The most common ages of drug users are 21 to 30, with the second highest category being ages 61 to 70.

“According to the ages, most are adults – definitely the unemploy(ment) stressors is a consistent factor,” said Traces Gordon, supervisor of Support Services for the Prescott Valley Police Department.

The Yavapai County Overdose Fatality Review Board recently released a new report outlining overall findings on the cases that had been reviewed from 2016-19. The board was formed with the goal of determining recommendations to prevent accidental drug overdose deaths.

Authorities said most overdose deaths involve multiple drugs like methamphetamine, heroin, oxycodone and fentanyl.

They said deaths have increased in recent years because of lung damage caused by vaping.

Drug dealers are always manufacturing pills containing fentanyl to look like legitimate medications, according to a news release. Do not take non-prescribed medication or medicines from unknown sources.

SAFETY AND HELP

Police remind the public to safely dispose of prescription medications. In Prescott Valley, they may be deposited in the pharmacy department at Walgreen Drugs, 2880 N. Centre Court (pills only) or at the PVPD, 7601 E. Skoog Blvd.

In Prescott, drop-off locations include the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office, 255 E. Gurley St. (pills only); Yavapai College Campus Police, 1100 E. Sheldon St. (pills only); the YCSO in Williamson Valley, 4155 W. Outer Loop Road (pills only); or the Prescott Police Department at 222 S. Marina St.

Click HERE for more information.

Gordon added that if you or someone you know has a drug problem, there are options available for you.

The Northern Arizona Crisis Line 877-756-4090 is available 24/7.

Additional information is available from matforce.org and justicementalhealth.com.

Information provided by the AP, Prescott Valley Police and The Daily Courier.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Police: 19-year-old PV men died of accidental overdose involving fentanyl
#StopFentanylNow campaign is not over
Fake OxyContin linked to 6 deaths in Yavapai County, Medical Examiner says
Police issue warning: Fentanyl, meth, other dangerous drugs still costing lives
‘Mimic pill’ dealer connected to fatal overdose death pleads guilty to narcotic sales
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries