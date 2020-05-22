OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Fri, May 22
Weather  73.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Prescott National Forest officials urge safe, responsible Memorial Day
Recreate responsibly, comply with fire and target shooting restrictions

Prescott National Forest officials not only urge visitors to the forest to stay safe this weekend, but also to be responsible by packing out your trash. (Prescott National Forest/Courtesy)

Prescott National Forest officials not only urge visitors to the forest to stay safe this weekend, but also to be responsible by packing out your trash. (Prescott National Forest/Courtesy)

Originally Published: May 22, 2020 10:03 a.m.

While the Prescott National Forest is open and available for public use, developed campgrounds and recreation facilities will remain closed for the Memorial Day weekend, according to a news release. Campfire and recreational shooting restrictions are in effect.

The Prescott NF is making every effort to expand access to more recreational opportunities within the context of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance and state and local government orders for communities.

photo

Visitors can be seen parking along roadways, which slows traffic and could block ingress/egress of emergency vehicles, officials from the Prescott National Forest warn. Also please know that camping in restricted areas that are signed is illegal. (Prescott National Forest/Courtesy)

Until then, trails and lakes are open; and dispersed camping is allowed in compliance with social distancing and limited group size. Please adhere to the Leave No Trace principles of outdoor ethics and refer to the Motor Vehicle Use Maps so you know which roads and trails are open to motor vehicle traffic. Do not block roadways to firefighter and other emergency access.

For the Memorial Day weekend and until conditions support a phased reopening of recreation facilities, please remember that:

• All developed campgrounds on the Prescott NF are closed to overnight camping.

• All toilet facilities on the forest are locked. Learn how to dispose of human waste appropriately.

• Some picnic/day use sites are closed to the public.

• Trash collection is suspended. Take your garbage home.

• Bring your own water and hand sanitizer.

“We also ask the public to adhere to the campfire ban (April 22, 2020) and the recreational shooting restriction (May 6, 2020). Under the campfire ban; it is illegal to ignite, build, maintain, attend or use a fire, including charcoal grills and barbecues, coal and wood burning stoves, and sheepherder’s stoves. Persons using pressurized liquid or gas devices (stoves, grills or lanterns) with shut-off valves are exempt from this prohibition. Under the shooting restrictions, it is illegal to discharge a firearm, air rifle or gas gun,” the news release states.

Complete closure orders and more information are available at www.fs.usda.gov/prescott.

All Prescott NF offices will be closed on Monday, May 25, in observance of Memorial Day. Forest offices will resume virtual business hours on Tuesday, May 26.

Visitors can also obtain information by visiting the Prescott National Forest on Facebook or Twitter.

Information provided by the Prescott National Forest.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Fire restrictions vary among public lands
Fire restrictions vary among public lands
Fire restrictions in effect June 1
Prescott National Forest announces extended hours for 3 local recreation sites
Closures crimp recreation, but<BR>protect vulnerable public lands
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries