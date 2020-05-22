COVID-19 Update: Yavapai County has 283 confirmed cases; Sonora Quest contracted to test residents at all long-term care facilities

Yavapai County has 283 confirmed cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus), up four overnight, according to a Yavapai County Community Health Services (YCCHS) press release Friday morning, May 22.

In total, Yavapai County has tested 9,116 residents with 8,833 negatives, 143 recovered and six deaths.

In the quad-city area, Yavapai Regional Medical Center reports three hospitalizations with COVID-19 and no persons under investigation (PUI) between the West and East Campus locations. The Prescott VA has no COVID-19 hospitalizations or PUIs.

In Cottonwood, Verde Valley Medical Center reports no hospitalizations from COVID-19, with four PUIs, the YCCHS release said.

LOCAL AND MINGUS MOUNTAIN ACADEMY CASES

YCCHS is now sharing a new location report that breaks out the number of confirmed cases at Mingus Mountain Academy, an all-girls residential treatment center in Prescott valley for at-risk teens and the site of the largest COVID-19 cluster in the county.

"The city and towns impacted with Mingus Mountain Academy cases are indicated with asterisks to reflect a non-inflated case count," the release said.

According to the Friday morning report, Mingus Mountain Academy has 118 confirmed cases, Prescott has 42, Prescott Valley has 37, Mayer has 10, Dewey has nine, Chino Valley has seven, Paulden has five, and the Other Quad Cities category has one.

STATE NUMBERS

A total of 245,486 Arizonans have been tested for COVID-19 with 15,608 positive cases and 775 deaths, up 12 overnight.

BLITZ TESTING EXTENDED TO MAY 23 & 30

Spectrum Healthcare will continue COVID-19 blitz testing from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 23, and Saturday, May 30. The extended drive-thru testing will be available in Prescott at 990 Willow Creek Road.

TESTING AT ALL LONG-TERM CARE FACILITIES

In Yavapai County, Arizona Department of Health Services (ADHS) has contracted with Sonora Quest to test everyone in seven area local long-term care (LTC) facilities, as well as providing two weeks of personal protection equipment (PPE).

YCCHS, through the Yavapai County Emergency Operations Center, has been providing PPE to are LTC facilities, helping to provide guidance and support around COVID-19, and doing contact tracing if anyone within the facilities tests positive in order to quickly mitigate spread to others.

To date, there has been no reports of spread within these facilities. YCCHS began working with the care facilities early on in the pandemic, knowing they cater to the county's most vulnerable populations.

"We will continue to support and help protect them as much as possible through the duration of the pandemic," the YCCHS release said.

CONTACT

-For Yavapai County COVID-19 data, reopening resources and PPE donations, visit Yavapai.us/chs;

-The Yavapai County Emergency Phone Bank is open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Call 928-442-5103 for up-to-date local information;

-The COVID-19 hotline can be reached by dialing 2-1-1 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily;

-2-1-1 Arizona is also a resource for all the time, not just during COVID-19. Visit https://211arizona.org;

-Yavapai County WIC offers all services online, or by phone to existing or new clients. For more information, contact 928-771-3138 or visit Yavapai.us/chs/divisions/nutrition-services/wic.

Information provided by Yavapai County Community Health Services.