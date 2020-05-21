Summer Concert Series to begin June 2 in downtown Prescott

For more than 50 years, Prescott has celebrated its temperate summer weather with outdoor events at the Yavapai County Courthouse Plaza and after months of “Stay Home, Stay Healthy” order from Gov. Doug Ducey, quad cities residents are looking for safe outlets to resume socializing.

“PDP is super excited to announce the Summer Concert Series will go on,” Prescott Downtown Partnership President Sheri Shaw said. “The series is definitely a local favorite and I think it represents what Prescott is all about. The last few months have been tough for so many and now it’s time to celebrate. What better way than with live music on the Plaza?”

PDP, in conjunction with the City of Prescott and other local businesses will present an 18-date concert series at the Plaza beginning June 2.

“Many people are tired of being cooped up at home but can’t imagine resuming life as usual,” PDP Executive Director MJ Smith. “How do we balance those two needs? Free, live music, outdoors under the trees. In one form or another, Prescottonians have celebrated summer with live entertainment at the plaza for longer than most of us can remember. We hated to see such a tradition end at a time when people are craving fresh air, fun and diversions.”

Jazz musicians will play Tuesdays through Aug. 25 at 6:30 p.m., beginning with the Goodwin Street Gang, featuring El Gato Azul owner Barry Barbe. Other bands scheduled include the Larry Cantor Quartet, King Copper Jazz Band and The Cheektones.

The Central Arizona Concert Band will play the third Thursday of each month at 7 p.m.

Select Fridays have been reserved for blues, rock and country artists. Attendees can enjoy the sounds of Toucan Eddy, Funk Frequency and Scandalous Hands, among others.

The Northern Arizona Big Band will perform a special concert June 11.

“Live music is a great stress reliever and our downtown businesses, many of which have been shuttered since March, look forward to welcoming residents into their stores before and after the concerts,” Smith said. “Small businesses have taken the brunt of the fallout from COVID 19 restrictions and this is an opportunity to show them that we support their efforts to stay open.”

PDP met with Yavapai County officials, Yavapai County Community Health Services and the City of Prescott to determine best practices for moving forward with the popular summertime activity, Smith said.

“With beautiful spring weather and people yearning to get out, we are seeing increased activity at the Plaza on any given day, but we want to ensure we are mitigating as many concerns as possible,” she said. “While outdoor events are inherently safer than indoor gatherings, we strongly suggest people follow the guidelines posted by the CDC and respect the safety measures others are taking to stay healthy.”

Information provided by the Prescott Downtown Partnership.