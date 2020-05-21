Park Fire in Bagdad forces evacuations

The Park Fire in Bagdad forced the evacuation of several homes as crews fought the blaze Thursday afternoon.

Crews from the Bagdad Fire Department, the State Land Department, the Bureau of Land Management and the U.S. Forest Service continued to battle the wildfire in the Bagdad community as of 8 p.m. Thursday, May 21, according to a Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office release.

“Due to the diligent work being done on the fire, the danger to structures has been greatly diminished and the evacuation order has been lifted,” YCSO spokesperson Chris Wilson said in a release, adding that the cause of the fire was still unknown, but fire officials are investigating.

At 2:46 p.m., the YCSO dispatch center received reports of a wildfire burning in the Bagdad area.

YCSO deputies responded and located the fire burning in the area of Lindahl, Navaho, and east Park Drives.

A Code Red “Go” message was sent out to residents and deputies immediately assisted in the evacuation of the area as fire crews began working the fire from the ground.

Throughout the afternoon, slurry bombers, ground teams, water tenders, bulldozers and other heavy mining equipment were deployed to help safeguard the community.

Watch dCourier.com and The Daily Courier for additional updates as information becomes available.