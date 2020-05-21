COVID-19 Update: Yavapai County has 279 confirmed cases, Boys and Girls Club in Prescott Valley to receive funding

Yavapai County has 279 confirmed cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus), up seven overnight, according to a Yavapai County Community Health Services (YCCHS) press release Thursday morning, May 21.

In total, Yavapai County has tested 9,009 residents with 8,739 negatives, 67 recovered and six deaths.

In the quad-city area, Yavapai Regional Medical Center reports three hospitalizations with COVID-19 and no persons under investigation (PUI) between the West and East Campus locations. The Prescott VA has no COVID-19 hospitalizations or PUIs.

In Cottonwood, Verde Valley Medical Center reports no hospitalizations from COVID-19, with six PUIs, the YCCHS release said.

LOCAL AND MINGUS MOUNTAIN ACADEMY CASES

YCCHS is now sharing a new location report that breaks out the number of confirmed cases at Mingus Mountain Academy, an all-girls residential treatment center in Prescott valley for at-risk teens and the site of the largest COVID-19 cluster in the county.

"The city and towns impacted with Mingus Mountain Academy cases are indicated with asterisks to reflect a non-inflated case count," the release said.

According to the Thursday morning report, Mingus Mountain Academy has 116 confirmed cases, Prescott has 40, Prescott Valley has 38, Mayer has 10, Dewey has nine, Chino Valley has seven, Paulden has five, and the Other Quad Cities category has one.

STATE NUMBERS

A total of 237,417 Arizonans have been tested for COVID-19 with 15,315 positive cases and 763 deaths, up 16 overnight.

BLITZ TESTING EXTENDED TO MAY 23 & 30

Spectrum Healthcare will continue COVID-19 blitz testing from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 23, and Saturday, May 30. The extended drive-thru testing will be available in Prescott at 990 Willow Creek Road.

$500,000 ALLOCATED TO EXPAND CHILD CARE

Gov. Doug Ducey announced this week $500,000 from the AZ Coronavirus Relief Fund has been allocated to organizations that provide out-of-school child care in the state. The funding will support extended hours and enrichment programs to meet the increased demand of child care for families while students distance learn and parents or guardians work. Locally, funds will go to Central Yavapai Boys and Girls Club in Prescott Valley.

During the governor’s news conference this week, Ducey said the state's goal is to open summer camps, schools, and youth activities, and said he is working with education leaders to resume in-school classes during the fall.

"As an aside, more than $8 million has been donated to the Arizona Coronavirus Relief fund by Arizonans, and state officials say they are working overtime to help the Navajo Nation, which is battling a serious COVID-19 outbreak," the YCCHS release said.

CONTACT

-For Yavapai County COVID-19 data, reopening resources and PPE donations, visit Yavapai.us/chs;

-The Yavapai County Emergency Phone Bank is open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Call 928-442-5103 for up-to-date local information;

-The COVID-19 hotline can be reached by dialing 2-1-1 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily;

-Arizona 2-1-1 is also a resource for all the time, not just during COVID-19. Visit https://211arizona.org;

-Yavapai County WIC offers all services online, or by phone to existing or new clients. For more information, contact 928-771-3138 or visit Yavapai.us/chs/divisions/nutrition-services/wic.

Information provided by Yavapai County Community Health Services.