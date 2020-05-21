OFFERS
Thu, May 21
Corridor Calendar: You can Taco Tuesday take out in Cordes Lakes

Pat Williamson, Special to the Courier
Originally Published: May 21, 2020 5:40 p.m.

Editor’s Note: Due to the restrictions of the COVID-19, changes may be made to the following events.

CORDES LAKES

Taco Tuesday is take out only. Call the center at 928-632-9769 to place an order. Drive up to the kitchen door and they will deliver your order to you any time between 4 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

Friday Dinner Special from 4 to 6:30 p.m. This week’s special is lasagna with garlic bread for $5. Drive up to the kitchen door and your order will be delivered to you. Note: this is back by popular demand so place your order early.

Ladies Luncheon is suspended, but continues with the theme of “All That Glitters.” Please be aware that this event will only be held if the restrictions for the Corona virus are lifted,

Friends of the Library are holding a fundraiser by selling personalized bricks and pavers to raise money for furniture for the new addition. There are various designs and types of bricks/pavers. Stop in at the library for more information, or contact Ron Karn at 602-721-8446 or e-mail ronkarn8690@yahoo.com.

SPRING VALLEY

No events at this time.

MAYER

Mayer Area Meals on Wheels closed to indoor seating. You can place an order by phone and it will be handed to you curbside for lunch hour only. Home delivery to currently reg-istered people is continuing.

Plant Sale at Meals on Wheels is suspended. The plants are healthy and growing. They will be available when restrictions are lifted.

Mayer Area Meals on Wheels now has ice for sale at $1 per bag and has notary service during regular hours.

U.S. Flag retirement – A bin has been placed at the Mayer St. Vincent de Paul Thrift Store (open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday) for worn U.S. flags. They will be collected by American Legion Post 122 and retired with dignity. If you have a flag ready to be retired, please take it to the Thrift Store.

WEEKLY EVENTS - CORDES LAKES

Bingo is suspended, but usually held every Wednesday at 6 p.m. Doors open at 5 p.m. with sandwiches and snacks available.

Taco Tuesday is trying take-out only at the Center is from 4 to 6:30 p.m. to either eat there or take-out. Please watch Cordes Lakes Next Door, as they are trying to provide take-out Tuesday.

American Legion has suspended all activities until further notice. They usually meet at 1 p.m. the third Friday of the month at Cordes Lakes Community Center, 16357 S. Cordes Lakes Drive, from September through June. July and August are vacation months.

SPRING VALLEY

Suspended - Boy Scouts and Cub Scouts meet at the church at 17330 E. Mule Deer Drive in Spring Valley at 6 p.m. every Wednesday. Scouts learn new skills by earning badges, enjoy camping, hiking, and much more. Contact Garrison Russell at 702-439-7316 for more information or to join.

Suspended - Spring Valley POA meets at the Community Church the second Tuesday of the month at 7 p.m.

MAYER

Suspended - Big Bug Charity Quilters meet from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. every Monday at the Mayer Senior Center, 10051 Miami. Contact Linda Albin at lalbin45@outlook.com for more information.

Suspended - Knit & Crochet meets on Thursdays from 9 to 11 a.m. at Mayer Meals on Wheels. Please not the time change.

MONTHLY EVENTS

Big Bug Gem & Mineral Club plans its outings on the third Monday of the month meet-ing at the Pilot Station at the Junction at 8 a.m. Contact Ken Dunham at 928-899-6810 for more information. This is an informal group.

Mayer Fire has its open board meetings at 5 p.m. the third Wednesday of the month at the main location, 11975 S. Highway 69.

