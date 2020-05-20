Prescott Valley Police ask community to ‘celebrate responsibly’ this Memorial Day weekend

Memorial Day weekend is the unofficial kickoff of all-things summer. Memorial Day originated following the U.S. Civil war with the intent of honoring those who died serving in the armed forces.

A fun fact about Memorial Day is that, while several towns claim to be the originators of Memorial Day, in 1966 Congress declared Waterloo, New York, to be the birthplace of the holiday. Sadly, the special observation weekend has become one of the deadliest weekends for those doing the honoring and celebrating.

The Prescott Valley Police Department asks the community to celebrate responsibly. While paying tribute to those military service members whom we have lost, please do not drive impaired. If you or your loved ones attend events over this the Memorial Day weekend, please plan ahead for safe transportation to and from your events. Also, remember to practice social distancing as well as other accepted COVID-19 protocols.



This Memorial Day weekend, Prescott Valley Police will staff extra officers to conduct targeted impaired motorist enforcement. These enforcement efforts address alcohol and drug-impaired driving. This Memorial Day weekend, targeted enforcement efforts will begin Friday, May 22, and continue through Monday, May 25.

• If you plan to drink, plan for a sober driver or use a ride service such as Uber, Lyft or a Taxi;

• Perhaps it’s your turn to be the designated driver? Take that role seriously—your friends are relying on you; and

• Do not let your friends drive after drinking, not even one.



The department’s traffic enforcement efforts are made possible with funding by the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety.



Please report suspected impaired or unsafe driving to your local law enforcement. Prescott Valley Police may be contacted at 928-772-9267 for non-emergencies or 911 for emergencies. As always, if you see something, say something.

Information provided by the Prescott Valley Police Department.