Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Wed, May 20
Weather  48.0 weather icon
Prescott YMCA to begin limited reopening after COVID-19 closure

The James Family Prescott YMCA, 750 Whipple St. in Prescott. Closed since March 17 due to Gov. Doug Ducey’s COVID-19 stay-at-home orders, the Prescott YMCA began limited reopening Monday, May 18, 2020. (Doug Cook/Courier, file)

By The Daily Courier | DailyCourier | TheDailyCourier
Originally Published: May 20, 2020 8:29 p.m.

After closing its facilities March 17 due to Gov. Doug Ducey’s “Stay Home, Stay Healthy, Stay Connected” order surrounding the spread of COVID-19 (coronavirus), the Prescott YMCA will begin to open in phases, according to a release Tuesday afternoon.

The limited reopening is conducted under the guidance of state and local health authorities, Prescott YMCA Executive Director Damon Olsen said.

“The Prescott YMCA has served the Quad Cities for more than 45 years, during which we have made it through many challenging times together, none perhaps as impactful for our community and our Y as this COVID-19 crisis,” Olsen said. “We are thrilled to begin reopening our facilities, welcoming back our members and the community, and getting back to what we do best – helping everyone reach their full potential.”

In preparation for reopening facilities, Prescott YMCA followed guidelines from health experts and local officials to ensure all components of facilities, including fitness equipment and areas, locker rooms, child care, visitor areas and office spaces, are cleaned and sanitized to meet the highest standards for hygiene and safety.

The Prescott YMCA has also modified policies and programs to facilitate safe social/physical distancing practices.

“When we closed our facilities in March, we did so to protect the health and well-being of all our staff, volunteers, members and participants. As we now reopen our facilities, we do so with that same commitment to keeping everyone who enters our doors safe,” Olsen said.

PHASE 1

According to Olsen, the first phase of reopening includes: cardio and weight rooms for YMCA members only.

Anyone wanting to join is encouraged to do so. Phase 1 operating hours will be: Monday through Friday, 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Saturday, 6 a.m. to 4 p.m.; and Sunday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

These hours will allow Prescott YMCA staff and a cleaning company to ensure a deeper clean.

In addition, rigorous cleaning protocols will continue based upon CDC recommendations throughout the facility and staffing levels to support these measures will be increased. The Prescott YMCA will continue to ask its members to use cleaning materials provided to wipe down equipment before and after a workout.

Capacities will initially be reduced throughout the facility to safely limit the number of people in a space to ensure appropriate social distancing.

UPCOMING PHASES

Group fitness, locker rooms, Childwatch, open gym and aquatics will not be open immediately, but will be phased in with social distancing guidelines and capacities shortly after opening, according to a release.

“In the coming weeks as we receive guidance from the CDC and our local government, we will keep you abreast of program openings or potential modifications to programs,” Olsen said.

A date for these next phases has yet to be determined.

For more information about the James Family Prescott YMCA’s reopening phases and COVID-19 protocols, please contact Ryan Harlow, membership director, at 928-445-7221, or email him at ryan.harlow@prescottymca.org, or visit www.prescottymca.org.

