Prescott Valley police warn against warrant officer phone scam

In a media release on Tuesday, May 19, the department said one resident was persuaded by the individual who claims he is with the department’s warrants and citation division to provide some $250 in gift cards to avoid an arrest. (FTC illustration)

Originally Published: May 20, 2020 8:22 p.m.

The Prescott Valley Police Department is advising residents to be aware of a telephone scam where the caller identifies himself as a warrants officer and demands money to avoid arrest.

In a media release on Tuesday, May 19, the department said one resident was persuaded by the individual who claims he is with the department’s warrants and citation division to provide some $250 in gift cards to avoid an arrest.

“If anyone is asking you for money, it’s a SCAM,” the release said. “If you see or hear something suspicious, notify your local law enforcement office.”

In this particular case, the individual identifies the department at 7601 Civic Circle in Prescott Valley and advises them to call a phone number – 928-224-7860 – that goes to a recorded message and asks the caller to leave their name and phone number.

“Should you get such a call, do not return the call. Delete the call from your records,” the release said.

Prescott Valley Police will never ask anyone to submit any money in any form, the release assured.

“Never provide your name, phone number, or any other identifying information to anyone who has contacted you. Provide that information only when you initiate the call and you know to whom you are speaking,” the release said.

Prescott Valley Police can be contacted at 928-772-9267 for non-emergencies, 911 for emergencies. Silent witness is 1-800-932-3232.

Information provided by the Prescott Valley Police Department.

