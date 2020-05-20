OFFERS
News Tips

Prescott Police: DUI saturation patrols scheduled for Memorial Day weekend

The Prescott Police Department announced it will participate in DUI saturation patrols during the Memorial Day weekend. (Google)

Originally Published: May 20, 2020 8:04 p.m.

Additional Prescott Police Officers will be out in force as part of a sustained effort to combat impaired driving during the Memorial Day weekend.

A news release from the Police Department reports that the enhanced traffic and DUI enforcement is being conducted through grant funding made possible by the Arizona Governor’s Office of Highway Safety.

Through the funding, “Prescott Police Department will participate in DUI saturation patrols during the Memorial Day weekend,” states the news release.

The Prescott Police Department will continue to conduct high-profile details throughout the year.

Noting that the effort is being done to make the roadways safer, the news release reminds motorists that impaired driving “is never worth the monetary loss or the physical and emotional devastation that can be caused by simply making that bad choice to drink and drive.”

It adds: “We hope that you have a safe and wonderful holiday weekend. Please make the conscious decision to drive sober, designate a driver, or call a taxi to ensure the safety of everyone.”

The effort is being done to in an attempt to make our roadways safer.

Information provided by the Prescott Police Department.

