OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Wed, May 20
Weather  48.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Prescott organization raises $1,600 to provide meals for firefighters

Members of the Prescott Area Wildland Urban Interface Commission stand with firefighters after raising $1,600 to purchase meals for the Prescott Fire Department. (PAWUIC/Courtesy)

Members of the Prescott Area Wildland Urban Interface Commission stand with firefighters after raising $1,600 to purchase meals for the Prescott Fire Department. (PAWUIC/Courtesy)

mugshot photo
By Jesse Bertel | @jessebertel
Originally Published: May 20, 2020 7:46 p.m.

Prescott Area Wildland Urban Interface Commission (PAWUIC) membership purchased meals for the entire Prescott Fire Department throughout the week of May 10.

Prompted by a philanthropic challenge posed by PAWUIC Interim Chair Bob Betts, members pitched in to raise over $1,600, which was more than needed to feed the department.

66 meals were provided to firefighters by Goods from the Garden, a local catering service owned by Debbie and Richard Maranville.

The excess funds are being routed to Meals on Wheels in an effort to continue assisting homebound members of the community.

Jesse Bertel is a reporter/videographer for the Prescott News Network. Follow him on Twitter and Facebook @JesseBertel, email him at jbertel@prescottaz.com, or call 928-445-3333, ext. 2043.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Wildland urban interface group to meet
Raffle winner announced
PAWUIC recognizes Firesafe communities
Ask the Contractor: Backbone to being ‘firewise’ is PAWUIC
PAWUIC recognized for community committment
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries