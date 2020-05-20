Prescott organization raises $1,600 to provide meals for firefighters

Prescott Area Wildland Urban Interface Commission (PAWUIC) membership purchased meals for the entire Prescott Fire Department throughout the week of May 10.

Prompted by a philanthropic challenge posed by PAWUIC Interim Chair Bob Betts, members pitched in to raise over $1,600, which was more than needed to feed the department.

66 meals were provided to firefighters by Goods from the Garden, a local catering service owned by Debbie and Richard Maranville.

The excess funds are being routed to Meals on Wheels in an effort to continue assisting homebound members of the community.

Jesse Bertel is a reporter/videographer for the Prescott News Network. Follow him on Twitter and Facebook @JesseBertel, email him at jbertel@prescottaz.com, or call 928-445-3333, ext. 2043.