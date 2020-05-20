Obituary Notice: Margaret Ellen Wood
Originally Published: May 20, 2020 9:19 p.m.
Margaret Ellen Wood, age 87, of Chino Valley, Arizona, passed away on May 17, 2020 in Chino Valley. Affordable Burial and Cremation of Chino Valley is in charge of the arrangements.
Most Read
- Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program launched by Arizona Department of Economic Security
- Editorial cartoon (2): May 13, 2020
- 120-mph fleeing driver tries to ram police; officer shoots truck
- Editorial cartoon (1): May 16, 2020
- 84 students, 20 staff test positive at Mingus Mountain Academy
- Editorial cartoon (1): May 15, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (1): May 13, 2020
- 1st significant wildland fire of 2020 caused by Prescott homeowner who dumped ashes
- Editorial cartoon (2): May 14, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): May 15, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (1): April 26, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): April 20, 2020
- Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program launched by Arizona Department of Economic Security
- Editorial cartoon (2): April 25, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (1): May 9, 2020
- Fentanyl’s deadly grip haunts family of 17-year-old daughter
- Editorial cartoon (2): April 21, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): May 13, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): May 5, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): May 10, 2020
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: