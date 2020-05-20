Obituary: Bent Christian Kobke

Bent Christian Kobke passed away on May 1, 2020 in Tempe, Arizona. He was born in 1925 to Johan Peter Kobke and Margrethe Larsen. He graduated from Engineering University in Copenhagen, Denmark.



Married to Naia Swane Bildsoe in 1957. (Deceased 9/26/2019).

Children, Peter Christian (deceased 1991), Karen Maria Flanigan, spouse Brian; granddaughters, Emily, Monika and Karly and great-granddaughter, Maya Isabelle.

Bent immigrated to the US in 1957 with Naia and became a citizen in 1962.

He worked as an engineer for 25 years in the San Francisco Bay Area, California. After retirement he moved to Prescott, Arizona and was a member of American Lutheran Church.

Information provided by survivors.