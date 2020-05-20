Kindness Project: Local AARP members thank area firefighters
Originally Published: May 20, 2020 5:11 p.m.
This week members of the local community AARP made cookies and brownies and delivered them to local fire stations as a thank you to first responders.
AARP (American Association of Retired Persons) is a group whose mission is “to empower people to choose how they live as they age.” AARP is just one of many local groups who are dedicated to making their community better.
