COVID-19 Update: Yavapai County has 272 confirmed cases, Mingus Mountain at 113, safe shopping recommendations

Yavapai County has 272 confirmed cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus), according to a Yavapai County Community Health Services (YCCHS) press release Wednesday morning, May 20.

In total, Yavapai County has tested 8,596 residents with 8,324 negatives, 38 recovered and six deaths.

In the quad-city area, Yavapai Regional Medical Center reports three hospitalizations with COVID-19 and one person under investigation (PUI) between the West and East Campus locations. The Prescott VA has no COVID-19 hospitalizations or PUIs.

In Cottonwood, Verde Valley Medical Center reports no hospitalizations from COVID-19, with six PUIs, the YCCHS release said.

LOCAL AND MINGUS MOUNTAIN ACADEMY CASES

Starting Wednesday, YCCHS began sharing a new location report that breaks out the number of confirmed cases at Mingus Mountain Academy, an all-girls residential treatment center in Prescott valley for at-risk teens and the site of the largest COVID-19 cluster in the county.

According to the report, Mingus Mountain Academy has 113 confirmed cases, Prescott has 41, Prescott Valley has 37, Mayer has nine, Dewey has nine, Chino Valley has seven, Paulden has five, and the Other Quad Cities category has one.

An age breakdown of the Mingus Mountain Academy COVID-19 cases was also provided as follows:

Ages 13 to 17, 86 cases;

Ages 18 to 24, seven cases;

Ages 25 to 34, seven cases;

Ages 35 to 54, eight cases; and

Ages 55 and older, five cases.

STATE NUMBERS

A total of 227,099 Arizonans have been tested for COVID-19 with 14,897 positive cases and 747 deaths, up 43 overnight.

BLITZ TESTING EXTENDED TO MAY 23 & 30

Spectrum Healthcare will continue COVID-19 blitz testing from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 23 and Saturday May 30. The extended drive-thru testing will be available in Prescott at 990 Willow Creek Road.

WAYS TO PROTECT YOURSELF WHILE SHOPPING

YCCHS recommends the following guidelines for residents going out shopping.

• Stay at least 6 feet away from others while shopping and in lines.

• Cover your mouth and nose with a cloth face covering when you go out in public.

• When you do have to visit in-person, go during hours when fewer people will be there (for example, early morning or late night).

• If you are at higher risk for severe illness, find out if the store has special hours for people at higher risk. If they do, try to shop during those hours. People at higher risk for severe illness include adults 65 or older and people of any age who have serious underlying medical conditions.

• Disinfect the shopping cart, use disinfecting wipes if available.

• Do not touch your eyes, nose, or mouth.

• If possible, use touch-less payment (pay without touching money, a card, or a keypad). If you must handle money, a card, or use a keypad, use hand sanitizer right after paying.

CONTACT

-For Yavapai County COVID-19 data, reopening resources and PPE donations, visit Yavapai.us/chs;

-The Yavapai County Emergency Phone Bank is open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Call 928-442-5103 for up-to-date local information;

-The COVID-19 hotline can be reached by dialing 2-1-1 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily;

-Arizona 2-1-1 is also a resource for all the time, not just during COVID-19. Visit https://211arizona.org;

-Yavapai County WIC offers all services online, or by phone to existing or new clients. For more information, contact 928-771-3138 or visit Yavapai.us/chs/divisions/nutrition-services/wic.

Information provided by Yavapai County Community Health Services.