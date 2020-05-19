School districts to continue offering prepackaged, pick-up meal service

Thousands of meals for area families who depend on school-provided breakfasts and lunches have been provided on a pick-up, and in some cases delivery, basis throughout the tri-city area districts during the COVID-19 closures.

With this week ending the official school year, district leaders want families to know that the meal service they have depended on is expected to continue through at least part of the summer.

In the Humboldt Unified School District, the district’s nutrition services will continue to provide prepackaged breakfast and lunch meals for all children 18 and younger through July. The meal service will be offered from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday, excluding holidays.

As with other districts, the meals will be provided on a drive-in or walk-up fashion, with no congregate dining options. Parents and guardians can pick up the meals; the children do not have to be with them. Proof of residence or income is not required. Humboldt staff, as well as other district staff, want to offer this service to as many families as need to participate.

The Humboldt locations will be at Lake Valley Elementary, Coyote Springs Elementary, Humboldt Elementary and Mountain View Elementary.

In Chino Valley, Superintendent John Scholl said the district has received a special waiver enabling the pick-up and food delivery services – the district has been operating four bus routes – to continue through the end of June with the possibility of state funds to extend it the entire summer. This is a change from the traditional summer food service program that required children to be present and eat on the premises, Scholl said. Since the closings, the district has offered pick-up of seven days of breakfasts and lunches on Mondays and Wednesdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Territorial Early Learning Center.

In Prescott Unified, the pick-up meal service will continue after June 1 at Lincoln Elementary School and the Child Nutrition Center from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday through June 30. This will coincide with the online summer school program, said Lincoln Principal Karen Hughes.

Again, there are no restrictions for families of children age 18 and under, and all meal providers will be following proper hygiene protocols that includes wearing personal protective gear.

“Our team takes the coronavirus (COVID-19) spread very seriously,” said Humboldt Unified District Nutritionist Pamela Liuzzo. “In addition to our outstanding food safety and cleaning procedures, we are also following the CDC guidelines to protect our staff, students and community during this time.”

Anyone seeking specific information can check their district websites on times and locations.