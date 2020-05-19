OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Wed, May 20
Weather  46.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

School districts to continue offering prepackaged, pick-up meal service

Humboldt Unified School District food workers hand out food to a student’s family arriving for their drive-in pickup meal service. The district’s nutrition services will continue to provide prepackaged breakfast and lunch meals for all children 18 and younger will continue through July. (HUSD/Courtesy)

Humboldt Unified School District food workers hand out food to a student’s family arriving for their drive-in pickup meal service. The district’s nutrition services will continue to provide prepackaged breakfast and lunch meals for all children 18 and younger will continue through July. (HUSD/Courtesy)

mugshot photo
By Nanci Hutson | HutsonNanci
Originally Published: May 19, 2020 8:08 p.m.

Thousands of meals for area families who depend on school-provided breakfasts and lunches have been provided on a pick-up, and in some cases delivery, basis throughout the tri-city area districts during the COVID-19 closures.

With this week ending the official school year, district leaders want families to know that the meal service they have depended on is expected to continue through at least part of the summer.

In the Humboldt Unified School District, the district’s nutrition services will continue to provide prepackaged breakfast and lunch meals for all children 18 and younger through July. The meal service will be offered from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday, excluding holidays.

As with other districts, the meals will be provided on a drive-in or walk-up fashion, with no congregate dining options. Parents and guardians can pick up the meals; the children do not have to be with them. Proof of residence or income is not required. Humboldt staff, as well as other district staff, want to offer this service to as many families as need to participate.

The Humboldt locations will be at Lake Valley Elementary, Coyote Springs Elementary, Humboldt Elementary and Mountain View Elementary.

In Chino Valley, Superintendent John Scholl said the district has received a special waiver enabling the pick-up and food delivery services – the district has been operating four bus routes – to continue through the end of June with the possibility of state funds to extend it the entire summer. This is a change from the traditional summer food service program that required children to be present and eat on the premises, Scholl said. Since the closings, the district has offered pick-up of seven days of breakfasts and lunches on Mondays and Wednesdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Territorial Early Learning Center.

In Prescott Unified, the pick-up meal service will continue after June 1 at Lincoln Elementary School and the Child Nutrition Center from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday through June 30. This will coincide with the online summer school program, said Lincoln Principal Karen Hughes.

Again, there are no restrictions for families of children age 18 and under, and all meal providers will be following proper hygiene protocols that includes wearing personal protective gear.

“Our team takes the coronavirus (COVID-19) spread very seriously,” said Humboldt Unified District Nutritionist Pamela Liuzzo. “In addition to our outstanding food safety and cleaning procedures, we are also following the CDC guidelines to protect our staff, students and community during this time.”

Anyone seeking specific information can check their district websites on times and locations.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Summer food program: District school programs to feed kids breakfast, lunch for free
Humboldt Unified schools offer summer food program
Humboldt Unified offers summer meals for children
4 HUSD schools serve free summer meals
Humboldt reports food, nutrition successes in 2013-14
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries