OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Wed, May 20
Weather  46.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Phippen Museum converts 46th Western Art Show & Sale to online gallery

In this file photo from a past event, participating Quick Draw artists display their artwork (Phippen Museum/Courtesy, file)

In this file photo from a past event, participating Quick Draw artists display their artwork (Phippen Museum/Courtesy, file)

Originally Published: May 19, 2020 7:52 p.m.

After 45 continuous years of presenting their Western Art Show & Sale in downtown Prescott, the Phippen Museum has announced the conversion of its annual Western Art Show to an online presence this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

First presented in 1974, this annual art event was created by the friends and family of late local artist and first president of the Cowboy Artists of America, George Phippen, to provide funds for the creation of a museum in his name that would present and promote the great art, history and heritage of the American West.

Ten years later, the Phippen Museum opened its doors, and the annual show and sale has been the kickoff for the summer season in downtown Prescott ever since.

“This difficult decision was made after much consultation, debate and continuous monitoring of current guidelines issued by the Center for Disease Control and state of Arizona,” said Edd Kellerman, the museum’s executive director.

“And after exploring every possible option to present our show this year, it’s our impression that in the event restrictions are lifted on the Yavapai County Courthouse plaza by May 23, lingering concerns about social distancing, the uncertain economy, a high unemployment rate and existing health issues impacting a majority of our older artists and volunteers, will prevent the successful presentation of our full-scale show and sale in 2020.”

photo

In this file photo from a past event, Wei Tai is seen working on his Quick Draw piece. (Phippen Museum/Courtesy, file)

So while there won’t be large crowds at the Quick Draw challenges, the Artist Meet ‘n Greet Dinner or at the museum on Memorial Day weekend, the Phippen Museum will instead convert to a more appropriate virtual format this year, including four online galleries of artwork for sale on their website during the month of May: the Western Art Show & Sale, PAWs: Phippen Award Winners-Small Works to Go, the 17th annual Miniature Masterpiece Show, and Click: Expose the West, the museum’s current exhibition, featuring museum quality fine art photography.

The show’s participating artists will also submit artwork for judging online, with winners to be announced on Memorial Day weekend.

This response was designed to bring attention to the artists’ incredible talent and promote online interest for their artwork and the Phippen Museum. It can also help the museum reach a wide audience of art enthusiasts and collectors who are staying home during this worldwide crisis.

“Like many non-profits across the nation, the coming months will be more challenging for the Phippen Museum,” Kellerman said. “And we’ll need to be creative and adaptable in our efforts to generate the operational funding we would have received from our largest fundraiser of the year. But with the incredible support, understanding and cooperation we continue to see from our thoughtful community, we can keep our event in front of the public by offering a modified version of our annual show that is online and suitable for the current conditions. With everyone working together, we can build on the traditions established by George Phippen’s family and friends nearly 50 years ago and come back stronger than ever in 2021.”

A number of local artists are, for the most part, saddened by the conversion of the Western Art Show to an online gallery this year.

However, some are relieved that the event will still be salvaged in one form or another.

“It’s unfortunate because I’ve been doing the Phippen show for probably about 20 years now and I’m really bummed it came down the way it did but I understand and all,” said Diana Simpson, who is a local artist from Chino Valley and will have a couple pieces displayed in the online gallery this year. “But I’m glad they’re trying to do something to keep interest in the museum and try to make some sales for the artists.”

Despite being temporarily closed, the Phippen Museum is located only a few minutes north of downtown Prescott at 4701 Highway 89 North.

For additional information, or any other events at the museum, please call 928-778-1385, or visit their website at www.phippenartmuseum.org.

Information provided by the Phippen Museum. Prescott News Network reporter Aaron Valdez contributed to this report.

photo

In this file photo from a past event, artist booths are lined up on the Courthouse Plaza in downtown Prescott. (Phippen Museum/Courtesy)

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Phippen Museum Western Art Show & Sale begins Saturday
Phippen to host ‘Hold Your Horses!’ exhibit
Quick Draw attracts 23 artists
Exhibit honors Cynthia Rigden’s contributions to Phippen Museum
Small Art to Go ready to leave Phippen Museum
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries