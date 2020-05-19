Phippen Museum converts 46th Western Art Show & Sale to online gallery

After 45 continuous years of presenting their Western Art Show & Sale in downtown Prescott, the Phippen Museum has announced the conversion of its annual Western Art Show to an online presence this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

First presented in 1974, this annual art event was created by the friends and family of late local artist and first president of the Cowboy Artists of America, George Phippen, to provide funds for the creation of a museum in his name that would present and promote the great art, history and heritage of the American West.

Ten years later, the Phippen Museum opened its doors, and the annual show and sale has been the kickoff for the summer season in downtown Prescott ever since.

“This difficult decision was made after much consultation, debate and continuous monitoring of current guidelines issued by the Center for Disease Control and state of Arizona,” said Edd Kellerman, the museum’s executive director.

“And after exploring every possible option to present our show this year, it’s our impression that in the event restrictions are lifted on the Yavapai County Courthouse plaza by May 23, lingering concerns about social distancing, the uncertain economy, a high unemployment rate and existing health issues impacting a majority of our older artists and volunteers, will prevent the successful presentation of our full-scale show and sale in 2020.”

So while there won’t be large crowds at the Quick Draw challenges, the Artist Meet ‘n Greet Dinner or at the museum on Memorial Day weekend, the Phippen Museum will instead convert to a more appropriate virtual format this year, including four online galleries of artwork for sale on their website during the month of May: the Western Art Show & Sale, PAWs: Phippen Award Winners-Small Works to Go, the 17th annual Miniature Masterpiece Show, and Click: Expose the West, the museum’s current exhibition, featuring museum quality fine art photography.

The show’s participating artists will also submit artwork for judging online, with winners to be announced on Memorial Day weekend.

This response was designed to bring attention to the artists’ incredible talent and promote online interest for their artwork and the Phippen Museum. It can also help the museum reach a wide audience of art enthusiasts and collectors who are staying home during this worldwide crisis.

“Like many non-profits across the nation, the coming months will be more challenging for the Phippen Museum,” Kellerman said. “And we’ll need to be creative and adaptable in our efforts to generate the operational funding we would have received from our largest fundraiser of the year. But with the incredible support, understanding and cooperation we continue to see from our thoughtful community, we can keep our event in front of the public by offering a modified version of our annual show that is online and suitable for the current conditions. With everyone working together, we can build on the traditions established by George Phippen’s family and friends nearly 50 years ago and come back stronger than ever in 2021.”

A number of local artists are, for the most part, saddened by the conversion of the Western Art Show to an online gallery this year.

However, some are relieved that the event will still be salvaged in one form or another.

“It’s unfortunate because I’ve been doing the Phippen show for probably about 20 years now and I’m really bummed it came down the way it did but I understand and all,” said Diana Simpson, who is a local artist from Chino Valley and will have a couple pieces displayed in the online gallery this year. “But I’m glad they’re trying to do something to keep interest in the museum and try to make some sales for the artists.”

Despite being temporarily closed, the Phippen Museum is located only a few minutes north of downtown Prescott at 4701 Highway 89 North.

For additional information, or any other events at the museum, please call 928-778-1385, or visit their website at www.phippenartmuseum.org.

Information provided by the Phippen Museum. Prescott News Network reporter Aaron Valdez contributed to this report.