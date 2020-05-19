Pet of the Week: Todd

Meet Todd, an approximately 6-7-year-old Shar Pei mix.

Todd came to the shelter with his canine friend, Big Mama, after their owner passed away.

Although Todd enjoys the company of Big Mama, he is not a fan of other dogs. He would thrive in a calm home environment.

Todd is a super sweet boy who requires a bit of time to warm up to new people. He is quiet, fun and loving.

If you would like to meet Todd, please stop by the shelter today located at 1950 Voss Drive or give us a call at 928-636-4223 ext. 7.

Information provided by the Chino Valley Animal Shelter.