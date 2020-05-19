OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Tue, May 19
Weather  69.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Navajo Nation reports 69 more cases; death toll rises by 2

The Navajo Nation reservation includes big parts of northeastern Arizona and northwestern New Mexico plus a small part of southeastern Utah. (Google)

The Navajo Nation reservation includes big parts of northeastern Arizona and northwestern New Mexico plus a small part of southeastern Utah. (Google)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: May 19, 2020 12:19 p.m.

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. — Navajo Nation officials report 69 additional cases of COVID-19 with two more deaths from the coronavirus outbreak.

The Navajo Nation has been hit hard from the outbreak and tribal officials said the latest figures raised the tribe's total number of cases as of Monday to 4,071 with 142 deaths.

The tribe's reservation includes big parts of northeastern Arizona and northwestern New Mexico plus a small part of southeastern Utah.

The Navajo Nation is now testing its citizens at a high rate "and that's a major reason why we have a high number of positive cases," President Jonathan Nez said in a statement.

Preliminary reports indicated that approximately 930 people have recovered from COVID-19 with more results still pending, Nez said. "The number of recoveries is increasing, and that gives us hope and strength for moving forward."

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Navajo Nation residents to be under strictest lockdown yet
Tribal leaders struggle against ‘very slow’ allocation of COVID-19 aid
Arizona reports 7 new coronavirus deaths
Gov. Ducey eyes reopening economy 'when it's safe'
12 Yavapai County residents now confirmed with COVID-19; state up to 773 cases
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries