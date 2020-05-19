Family members of missing Chino Valley residents plead for public's help in Silent Witness video

In a video released by Yavapai Silent Witness Tuesday, May 19, two family members of missing Chino Valley residents David Batten and Elissa Landry plead for the public's help in locating their loved ones.

According to police, Batten and Landry are presumed the victims of homicide and have been missing since April 19, 2020.

"It is likely their bodies have been placed in the greater Chino Valley area," a Yavapai County Sheriff's Office news release said. "A suspect in the case is in-custody in Iowa on unrelated charges. This family is seeking closure and justice and is very thankful for all the community support."

That suspect in custody is 24-year-old Mitchel Mincks.

All three were reported missing last month. Batten is the step-father of Landry. Mincks is Landry’s boyfriend, police said.

According to an earlier news release, Chino Valley Police officers “located evidence at and away” from Batten’s residents in Chino Valley “indicating Elissa and/or David are deceased.

In the video, Director of Yavapai Silent Witness Chris Wilson sits with family members Sonya Batten, Ellie's mother; and Ben Batten, Nick's brother; as they ask the public to help them locate their loved ones.

Ben said his missing brother and niece are both honorably discharged combat veterans and they do not deserve this.

"We are pleading with the public to help us find them. Anything anybody can find — even the smallest thing that you come across out in the woods, camping, hunting — would be a tremendous help," Ben said.

Sonya said they are looking for closure for both families.

"Right now they are somewhere out [there] missing. We'd like to do right by their remains. The whole family is in need of closure," Sonya said.

Yavapai Silent Witness is offering a $10,000 reward for information that leads local law enforcement to the location of Batten and Landry.

“Thanks to a generous donation from the family, Yavapai Silent Witness is offering up to $10,000 reward to find them. Please be out there looking, and if you have information, please contact us,” Wilson said in an earlier video release May 12.

DESCRIPTIONS

• David Batten is 45 years old, 6-feet tall, weighing approximately 255 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes. David goes by the name “Nick.”

• Elissa Landry is 28 years old, 5-foot-10, weighing approximately 155 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes. Elissa goes by the name “Ellie.”

• Elissa’s vehicle is a blue 2013 Subaru Forester with an Arizona Women veteran plate WV1236.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Batten or Landry, please call Yavapai Silent Witness at 800-932-3232, or visit yavapaisw.com.

Related May 12 video