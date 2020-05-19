6th COVID-19 death in Yavapai County, 271 confirmed cases, 5 questions before you venture out

Another senior citizen in the quad-city area has died from COVID-19, bringing the fatalities in Yavapai County to six, according to health officials.

To date, the county has tested 7,949 residents with 271 confirmed cases of COVID-19 — up five overnight, according to a Yavapai County Community Health Services (YCCHS) press release Tuesday morning, May 19.

The death is a male senior citizen in the quad-city area.

In total, Yavapai County has tested 7,949 residents with 7,678 negatives, 38 recovered and five deaths.

In Cottonwood, Verde Valley Medical Center reports two hospitalizations from COVID-19, with four persons under investigation (PUI).

In the quad-city area, Yavapai Regional Medical Center reports two hospitalizations with COVID-19 and one PUI between the West and East Campus locations. The Prescott VA has no COVID-19 hospitalizations or PUIs.

Locally, Prescott has 51 confirmed cases, Prescott Valley has 133, Mayer has 11, Dewey has 11, Chino Valley has 10, Paulden has five, and other Quad Cities has one.

STATE NUMBERS

A total of 220,612 Arizonans have been tested for COVID-19 with 14,566 positive cases and 704 deaths, up 18 overnight.

5 QUESTIONS BEFORE YOU VENTURE OUT

While many public places are now open in some capacity, you may be wondering whether it’s a good idea to venture out. By taking personal protective measures and planning ahead, you can lessen your risk for exposure to COVID-19, YCCHS said. If you, or someone you frequently interact with are considered higher-risk for severe illness from COVID-19, it’s especially important you take precautions and limit your time away from home. Here are five questions to consider when making decisions about activities away from home:

· Are you going to a place where physical distancing may be more difficult to maintain?

· What types of safety precautions are in place at the location you’re visiting?

· What personal protective measures can you consider taking before leaving home (i.e., bring a cloth face covering, carry hand sanitizer)?

· Is it possible to go alone or to limit the size of your group?

· Are there other ways to accomplish your goal without leaving your house?

COVID-19 SPREADS MORE EFFICIENTLY THAN FLU

The virus that causes COVID-19 is spreading very easily and sustainably between people. Information from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic suggest that this virus is spreading more efficiently than influenza, but not as efficiently as measles, which is highly contagious, YCCHS said.

Considering data about how COVID-19 spreads, along with evidence of widespread COVID-19 illness in communities across the country, the CDC recommends that people wear a cloth face covering to cover their nose and mouth in the community setting. This is an additional public health measure people should take to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in addition to (not instead of) social distancing, frequent hand cleaning and other everyday preventive actions. A cloth face covering is not intended to protect the wearer but may prevent the spread of virus from the wearer to others. This would be especially important if someone is infected but does not have symptoms. A cloth face covering should be worn whenever people must go into public settings (grocery stores, for example). Medical masks and N-95 respirators are reserved for healthcare workers and other first responders, as recommended by current CDC guidance.

CONTACT

-See Yavapai County’s COVID-19 dashboard and resources at Yavapai.us/chs;

-The Yavapai County Emergency Phone Bank is open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Call 928-442-5103 for up-to-date local information;

-The COVID-19 hotline can be reached by dialing 2-1-1 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily;

-For Yavapai Emergency Operations and PPE donations, visit Yavapai.us/chs;

-YCCHS limiting immunization appointments except for infant or respiratory vaccines. For more information, contact 928-771-3122; and,

-Yavapai County WIC offers all services online, or by phone to existing or new clients. For more information, contact 928-771-3138 or visit Yavapai.us/chs/divisions/nutrition-services/wic.

Information provided by Yavapai County Community Health Services.