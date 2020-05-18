OFFERS
Prescott seeks applicants for multiple board, commissions, committees

mugshot photo
By The Daily Courier | DailyCourier | TheDailyCourier
Originally Published: May 18, 2020 7:51 p.m.

Several positions on City of Prescott boards, commissions, and committees are open for appointment, and the City Council Subcommittee for Appointments has extended the filing deadline for citizens who are interested in serving.

The city is currently seeking applications for:

• Advisory & Appeals Board – one vacancy, term through March 2021. Applicants must be Prescott residents.

• Fire Board of Appeals – three vacancies, terms through March 2022. Applicants must be Prescott residents.

• Planning and Zoning Commission – two positions, terms through March 2023. Applicants must be Prescott residents.

“Boards, commissions and committees provide opportunities for citizens to take an active role in their local government,” states a news release from the city. “Members are appointed by the City Council upon recommendation from the Council Subcommittee on Appointments following review of applications.”

Applications are due to the city by 5 p.m. Friday, May 30.

More information on the groups is available by visiting this link on the city’s website prescott-az.gov, or by contacting the City Clerk’s Office at 928-777-1246.

