Many Prescott 4th Friday Art Walk venues to remain closed amid COVID-19

As a result of COVID-19 precautions, many venues remain closed for Prescott’s 4th Friday Art Walk scheduled for Friday, May 22, however a few galleries are open and are taking the necessary precautions for everyone’s health.

Please visit the 4th Friday Art Walk Facebook page at www.facebook.com/artthe4th for more information.

The artists and gallery owners want to thank everyone for their past (and future) support and look forward to seeing you again when this matter is resolved.

Information provided by Prescott’s 4th Friday Art Walk.