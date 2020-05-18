Many Prescott 4th Friday Art Walk venues to remain closed amid COVID-19
Originally Published: May 18, 2020 7:48 p.m.
As a result of COVID-19 precautions, many venues remain closed for Prescott’s 4th Friday Art Walk scheduled for Friday, May 22, however a few galleries are open and are taking the necessary precautions for everyone’s health.
Please visit the 4th Friday Art Walk Facebook page at www.facebook.com/artthe4th for more information.
The artists and gallery owners want to thank everyone for their past (and future) support and look forward to seeing you again when this matter is resolved.
Information provided by Prescott’s 4th Friday Art Walk.
Most Read
- Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program launched by Arizona Department of Economic Security
- Editorial cartoon (2): May 13, 2020
- 120-mph fleeing driver tries to ram police; officer shoots truck
- Editorial cartoon (1): May 16, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (1): May 11, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): May 10, 2020
- 1st significant wildland fire of 2020 caused by Prescott homeowner who dumped ashes
- 84 students, 20 staff test positive at Mingus Mountain Academy
- Editorial cartoon (1): May 15, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (1): May 13, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (1): April 18, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (1): April 26, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): April 20, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): April 25, 2020
- Obituary: Brooklyn Ashley Mengarelli
- Editorial cartoon (1): May 9, 2020
- Fentanyl’s deadly grip haunts family of 17-year-old daughter
- Editorial cartoon (2): April 21, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): May 13, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): May 5, 2020
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: