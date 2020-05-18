COVID-19 Update: Yavapai County at 266 confirmed, drive-thru food sharing event in Chino Valley May 18
Yavapai County has 266 confirmed cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus), according to a Yavapai County Community Health Services (YCCHS) press release Monday morning, May 18.
In total, Yavapai County has tested 7,695 residents with 7,429 negatives, 38 recovered and five deaths.
In Cottonwood, Verde Valley Medical Center reports no hospitalizations from COVID-19, with four persons under investigation (PUI).
In the quad-city area, Yavapai Regional Medical Center reports three hospitalizations with COVID-19 and one PUI between the West and East Campus locations. The Prescott VA has no COVID-19 hospitalizations or PUIs. However 8 out of 10 veterans and three staff have recovered as outpatients over the timeframe of the pandemic, the YCCHS release said.
Locally, Prescott has 50 confirmed cases, Prescott Valley has 133, Mayer has 11, Dewey has nine, Chino Valley has 10, Paulden has five, and other Quad Cities has one.
STATE NUMBERS
A total of 212,784 Arizonans have been tested for COVID-19 with 14,170 positive cases and 686 deaths.
DRIVE-THRU FOOD SHARING TUESDAY
There will be a drive-thru food sharing event in Chino Valley from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, May 19 at St. Catherine Laboure Catholic Church, 2062 Route 89.
BLITZ TESTING NUMBERS
The final day of Gov. Doug Ducey's Arizona Blitz testing was held Saturday, May, 16. According to YCCHS, Spectrum Healthcare administered 221 COVID-19 tests in Prescott, and 278 tests in Cottonwood. Yavapai Regional Medical Center’s team provided 211 tests in Prescott Valley. Results from Saturday's tests are expected later in the week.
BLOOD DRIVE WEDNESDAY
The American Red Cross will hold a Blood Drive from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesday, May 27, at Findlay Toyota Center. This will be an appointment-only blood donation site. Anyone that would like to give blood can schedule an appointment by calling 1-800-Red Cross (1-800-733-2767) or visit redcrossblood.org and use sponsor code "FINDLAY."
CONTACT
-See Yavapai County’s COVID-19 dashboard and resources at Yavapai.us/chs;
-The Yavapai County Emergency Phone Bank is open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Call 928-442-5103 for up-to-date local information;
-The COVID-19 hotline can be reached by dialing 2-1-1 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily;
-For Yavapai Emergency Operations and PPE donations, visit Yavapai.us/chs;
-YCCHS limiting immunization appointments except for infant or respiratory vaccines. For more information, contact 928-771-3122; and,
-Yavapai County WIC offers all services online, or by phone to existing or new clients. For more information, contact 928-771-3138 or visit Yavapai.us/chs/divisions/nutrition-services/wic.
Information provided by Yavapai County Community Health Services.
