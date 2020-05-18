Chino Valley Public Library used bookstore now open
Starting Monday, May 18, the Chino Valley Library located at 1020 W Palomino Road has reopened.
The Friends of the Chino Valley Public Library used bookstore inside the library is also open and selling books.
You will find a good assortment of books at bargain prices. All proceeds benefit the library.
The library is open with adjusted hours of 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic there are restrictions in place to limit the number of people allowed in the library at one time. Patrons are asked to limit their time in the library to 30 minutes and encouraged to practice social distancing and use a face mask for safety while in the library.
For more information call 928-636-2687 or visit chinoaz.net/214/Library.
