Acorn Montessori School students share sign language anti-bullying video

Kendal Healey, the principal at Acorn Montessori School in Prescott Valley, shared a touching student video this week on YouTube.

“The entire student body of Acorn Montessori School...came together to learn to sing ‘Rescue’ in sign language this year as a message of support and anti-bullying,” Healey wrote. “They were set to perform it at our annual closing ceremonies this year in front of thousands. With school closures and an early end to the school year, some students decided they still wanted to send out this beautiful message virtually. What an incredible way to show love, support, and closure to an eventful year.”

Healey, told the Courier teachers and students were so inspired with the Lauren Daigle song that all 500 students learned how to sign the words.

“We have been so impressed with our teachers’ continued dedication to instruction each week and our students’ desire to continue their love of learning,” she said. “From daily live lessons, class websites and groups, one-on-one tutoring, daily zooms, live read-alouds, and now this! There is so much positivity in this world and our little school is just one example of the beauty.”

To watch the video see this story on dCourier.com or search YouTube using the keyword set, “Acorn Montessori School performs Rescue.”

“I hope someone on the other side of this will watch, enjoy, and consider sharing,” Healey said.