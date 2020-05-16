OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Sat, May 16
Weather  64.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Yavapai County to open administration buildings June 1

Yavapai County Administration buildings located at 1015 Fair St. in Prescott, and at 10 S. Sixth St. in Cottonwood, will once again be open to the public beginning June 1. (Cindy Barks/Courier, file)

Yavapai County Administration buildings located at 1015 Fair St. in Prescott, and at 10 S. Sixth St. in Cottonwood, will once again be open to the public beginning June 1. (Cindy Barks/Courier, file)

mugshot photo
By The Daily Courier | DailyCourier | TheDailyCourier
Originally Published: May 16, 2020 7:12 p.m.

Yavapai County Administration buildings located at 1015 Fair St. in Prescott, and at 10 S. Sixth St. in Cottonwood, will once again be open to the public beginning June 1.

In a news release, the county said the opening follows CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) guidelines.

Yavapai County Board of Supervisors Chairman Craig Brown said, “We never fully closed down. We were here and greeting people at the door that needed to do business with the county. This change simply means we believe that, with guidance from the CDC, we can now safely reopen the doors and let the public back in for business.”

The guidance from the CDC can be found at: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/community/index.html.

The new directions from the CDC include: increased cleaning of items and surfaces that are frequently touched; measures to ensure physical distancing; encouraging the wearing of face coverings and providing them to the public when needed.

Yavapai County has chosen to continue restricting the Board of Supervisors meetings to staff only for the time being. Anyone wishing to comment on an agenda item can do so by emailing: clerkofboard.web@Yavapai.US.

Information provided by Yavapai County.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Friday last day to vote early in person; too late to mail ballot
Early voting ends Friday; return ballots by Nov. 4
Yavapai County Fill-A-Bucket Food Drive set for Nov. 15, 16
MATFORCE Lunch ’n’ Learn topic ‘Bridging the Gap: Talking to youth about drugs’
Early voting open now at county admin building
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries