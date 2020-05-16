Yavapai County to open administration buildings June 1
Yavapai County Administration buildings located at 1015 Fair St. in Prescott, and at 10 S. Sixth St. in Cottonwood, will once again be open to the public beginning June 1.
In a news release, the county said the opening follows CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) guidelines.
Yavapai County Board of Supervisors Chairman Craig Brown said, “We never fully closed down. We were here and greeting people at the door that needed to do business with the county. This change simply means we believe that, with guidance from the CDC, we can now safely reopen the doors and let the public back in for business.”
The guidance from the CDC can be found at: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/community/index.html.
The new directions from the CDC include: increased cleaning of items and surfaces that are frequently touched; measures to ensure physical distancing; encouraging the wearing of face coverings and providing them to the public when needed.
Yavapai County has chosen to continue restricting the Board of Supervisors meetings to staff only for the time being. Anyone wishing to comment on an agenda item can do so by emailing: clerkofboard.web@Yavapai.US.
Information provided by Yavapai County.
