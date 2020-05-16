OFFERS
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Sat, May 16
Weather  64.0 weather icon
Prescott Library’s summer reading programs will continue through COVID-19 shutdown

Registration and more information is available by calling the Prescott Public Library at 928-777-1537. (Courier stock photo)

mugshot photo
By The Daily Courier | DailyCourier | TheDailyCourier
Originally Published: May 16, 2020 7:17 p.m.

The Prescott Public Library’s Summer Reading Program will continue this year despite the COVID-19 shutdown.

From May 15 through July 25, the library will conduct the program that allows readers of all ages to sign up, track their reading activity, and earn prizes. The categories include:

• Pre-K (ages 0 to 4) earn prizes for every 225 minutes they read or listen to someone read. Board book and picture books count.

• Kids (ages 5 to 11) earn prizes for every 225 minutes of reading.

• Teens (ages 12 to 18) earn prizes for every 270 minutes of reading.

• Adults (ages 19 and up) are automatically entered into a weekly drawing for $25 Visa gift cards for every 200 minutes of reading activity.

There are three ways to participate, including: calling 928-777-1537 to register, then use the provided reading log to track minutes; sign up and log minutes online at www.ppl.azsummerreading.org; or download the READsquared app, create an account, and log minutes in the app. More information is available by calling the library’s Youth Services at 928-777-1537 or by emailing youth.services@prescott-az.gov.

The library also offers summer book clubs for tweens and teens, including Flashlight Readers for middle schoolers (grades 6 to 8); and Bookin’ It for high school (grades 9 to 12).

Each club will feature four books, and will meet throughout June and July. Participants will receive a free copy of each book and are expected to participate in all of the club sessions via Zoom.

Registration and more information is available by calling 928-777-1537.

The Friends of the Library organization funds the summer reading programs each year, and the prizes and incentives are intended to encourage kids to read, said Martha Baden, library public services manager.

Information provided by the Prescott Public Library.

