OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Sat, May 16
Weather  78.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Pima County health officials cite rise in fentanyl overdoses

By Associated Press
Originally Published: May 16, 2020 1:18 p.m.

TUCSON — Pima County health officials are sounding the alarm over a significant increase inf fentanyl overdose deaths.

The county Health Department said Friday the county has had at lest 32 fentanyl overdose deaths in the first quarter of this year, putting the county on pace for 128 such deaths by year's end.

That compares with 89 fentanyl overdose deaths in 2019.

Department officials said they're asking behavioral health providers and others in the community to be alert and to take actions to help slow the increase.

Those steps include storing medications in locked cabinets, properly disposing of expired or unused medications and having the drug Naxolone at home or with them to potentially reverse an overdose.

Share #StopFentanylNow

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

CDC: Fentanyl deaths increasing fastest among men, people of color, young adults
Border communities refine tactics to deal with onslaught of fentanyl overdoses
Yavapai County board reviews 2018 overdose fatalities
Police: 19-year-old PV men died of accidental overdose involving fentanyl
Should drug dealers be charged with murder? States ponder
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries