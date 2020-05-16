Pima County health officials cite rise in fentanyl overdoses
TUCSON — Pima County health officials are sounding the alarm over a significant increase inf fentanyl overdose deaths.
The county Health Department said Friday the county has had at lest 32 fentanyl overdose deaths in the first quarter of this year, putting the county on pace for 128 such deaths by year's end.
That compares with 89 fentanyl overdose deaths in 2019.
Department officials said they're asking behavioral health providers and others in the community to be alert and to take actions to help slow the increase.
Those steps include storing medications in locked cabinets, properly disposing of expired or unused medications and having the drug Naxolone at home or with them to potentially reverse an overdose.
Share #StopFentanylNow
- Editorial cartoon (1): May 9, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): May 13, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): May 8, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): May 10, 2020
- Yavapai County extends emergency declaration 60 days
- 120-mph fleeing driver tries to ram police; officer shoots truck
- Need2Know: Arizona Shoe Box to shutter after 21 years in Prescott; Costco’s former gas station prepped for parking; Anchor Books to reopen May 11
- Editorial cartoon (1): May 10, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (1): May 11, 2020
- 3 arrested in Prescott Valley on suspicion of sale, possession of fentanyl, other drugs
- Editorial cartoon (1): April 18, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (1): April 26, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): April 20, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): April 25, 2020
- Obituary: Brooklyn Ashley Mengarelli
- Fentanyl’s deadly grip haunts family of 17-year-old daughter
- Editorial cartoon (1): May 9, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): April 21, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (1): April 16, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): May 13, 2020
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: