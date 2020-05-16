OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Sat, May 16
Weather  77.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Obituary: Shellie Hudson Weber

Shellie Hudson Weber. (Courtesy)

Shellie Hudson Weber. (Courtesy)

Originally Published: May 16, 2020 6:18 p.m.

Shellie Hudson Weber was born March 25, 1964 and passed away on April 28th, 2020, in Prescott, Arizona. Shellie graduated from Coronado High School in Scottsdale, Arizona. She went on to become a successful business woman in the printing industry working for years at Reynolds and Reynolds and then going on to run her own printing company (Barlins – named for her sons) for a number of years.

Shellie raised her three boys in the Phoenix area by attending numerous baseball games, yearly vacations on the beach in California, attending races, and camping!! She loved her boys! Shellie moved to Prescott in 2009, where she met the love of her life, Miles Weber. They married and blended their families on December 12, 2012. Together they owned and operated Frank’s Automotive in Prescott.

Shellie loved having her morning tea/coffee with Miles in the morning and enjoyed watching the beautiful sunsets in the evening. They loved to travel in their RV and a stop in Laughlin once a year for her birthday was likely. She learned to love cooking later in life and her family benefited!!

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries