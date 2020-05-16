OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Sat, May 16
Weather  77.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Obituary: Mervin Leroy Sabolik

Mervin Leroy Sabolik. (Courtesy)

Mervin Leroy Sabolik. (Courtesy)

Originally Published: May 16, 2020 6:10 p.m.

Mervin Leroy Sabolik was born in a small town, Bergen, Minnesota to John and Emma Sabolik on August 23,1931. Known to the family and friends as “Buddy”, he passed away on April 5, 2020 at the Margaret T. Morris Center in Prescott, Arizona after two and a half years. He was well loved at the center for his sense of humor and good nature. A natural storyteller, his stories and adventures kept the staff laughing and lighted their load of caregiving often.

His early years were spent growing up and helping on the family farm in Storden, Minn., with crops and tending to the animals. He graduated from Storden High School in 1949. From 1949 to 1954 he served proudly in the United States Air Force. His stories as a left wing gunner on B-29’s are legendary. He attended Makato State College majoring in Education attaining a Master’s degree in Industrial Arts. He loved teaching and creating in wood. His first teaching job was at St. John’s Byzantine High School in Cleveland,Ohio.

He married Dorothy Rasche in 1952 and they had three children together, Connie Morton, Jan Leitheiser (Roger) and Mark (Sonia) Sabolik. Survivor’s also include several grandchildren, nieces, nephews and step-children, in several states. The family moved to Guam in 1968 where Mervin taught at JFK High School for two years. It was quite an adventure which the family loved. The family then moved back to Minnesota to Madelia, where Mervin taught until he retired in 1990. He was well loved by students who frequently met him in town after they graduated and commented on their fond memories of what a great teacher he was and the fun they had in his class. During the summers when he was not teaching, he loved remodeling and restoring houses. He spend winters in Arizona after his retirement.

After the death of his first wife in 2000, Mervin met Elizabeth (Betty) Bartlee. He and Betty married in 2003 and he moved to Prescott. He and Betty enjoyed traveling and they made many trips around the country and overseas. They also enjoyed spending time in Minnesota, where they owned a home and visited with family and friends in the spring and fall. Mervin’s hobby was working as a woodworker and he spend many hours in his workshop creating projects for his home or for friends and family. His most recent project was making wooden toys and trucks for children which he donated every year to St. Vincent de Paul Thrift store at Christmas. He loved to take walks, eat ice cream and helping his neighbors.

A memorial is planned for sometime in the future in Minnesota. Donations may be made to Margaret T. Morris.

Information provided by survivors.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries