Obituary: Marjorie G. Trengove

Marjorie G. Trengove, 89, born in Prescott, Arizona on May 28, 1930 to Fred and Dulcie Gegg, died on Tuesday, May 5, 2020 in her home surrounded by all of her children. Marge grew up in Prescott and attended St. Joseph’s Academy, graduating in 1948. In 1952 she graduated magna cum laude from Mount Saint Mary’s College in Los Angeles with a Bachelor of Arts degree and a certificate in Education. Upon graduation, Marge moved to San Francisco and began working as a school teacher.



On August 26, 1953, Marge married Ray Trengove, also from Prescott, after his discharge from the Army. They lived in San Francisco for four years, where three of their sons were born. In 1957 they returned to Prescott, where their fourth son and only daughter were born. They spent the next 60 years together in Prescott until Ray died in 2017. After all her children were in school, Marge returned to work, teaching 3rd grade at Sacred Heart School. She went on to earn a Master’s in Education and in 1976 she moved to Prescott Junior High School to teach reading, retiring in 1994. Marge had a love for learning and teaching, which she carried throughout her entire life. In addition to teaching, Marge helped manage the vending business she and Ray owned and also obtained her real estate license so she could sell property in the summers. Driving around the Prescott area researching property was a passion of hers. Post-retirement Marge and Ray remodeled their building on South Granite Street creating Terra Cotta Court which houses several local businesses. It was Marge’s determination and drive to create a beautiful space that brought about the courtyard as it is today. Ray and Marge would often be found sitting in the courtyard, enjoying the Prescott weather and sipping chai lattes. Marge possessed a deep faith and was a devout Catholic, a life-long member of Sacred Heart Catholic Parish and a daily communicant up until the last year of her life. She served as a Eucharistic Minister and was a faithful volunteer for the Sacred Heart St. Vincent de Paul Society for many years.



Marge is proceeded in death by her husband Ray; her parents, Fred and Dulcie Gegg; her sisters, Winifred Gegg, Joan Fornara, Eleanor Gegg; brothers-in-law, Charlie Fornara and George Dougherty; sister-in-law, Barbara Trengove and grandson Jared Trengove. She is survived by her sons, David (Melanie), Mark (Louise), Stephen (Melissa), Kenyon (Teri) and daughter, Mary; her grandchildren, Billy (Crystal), Skylar (Christina), Lucas, Rory (Jordan), Justine (Sean), Jennifer, Jacqueline (John, deceased), Nicholas, Thomas and Haley; great-grandchildren, Alex, Carsyn, Lauren, Charlotte and Avery; cousins Edmund (Beverly) Geary, Michael (Diane) Geary, and Nancy Church (Ray, deceased) and sister-in-law, Jeanette Dougherty. She is also survived by her many nieces and nephews whom she dearly loved.



At a later date, a Mass in memory of Marge will be held at Sacred Heart Church in Prescott along with a reception. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Marge’s name to the St. Vincent de Paul Society, 120 N. Summit Ave., Prescott AZ 86301 or Sacred Heart Catholic School, 131 N Summit Ave., Prescott, AZ 86301.

