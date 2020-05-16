OFFERS
Obituary: Henry James Denny

Henry James Denny. (Courtesy)

Originally Published: May 16, 2020 6:11 p.m.

In Loving Memory of Henry James Denny, devoted teacher, brother and friend passed away April 24, 2020 at his home in Chino Valley, Arizona, surrounded by loved ones after a two-year battle with cancer. He was 79 years old.

Henry was born on August 3, 1940, the son of Yolanda and Cartan Denny in Mansfield, Massachusetts. In 1952, his family moved to Compton, California., where Henry attended Compton High School. he served in the National Guard in 1963. He then went on to earn his Bachelor’s degree in teaching at Long Beach State and his Master’s degree in Anthropology an NAU in Flagstaff in 1986.

In 1978, Henry and his mother, father and siblings all moved to Chino Valley, where Mr. Denny began teaching History and Anthropology at Chino Valley High School.

Henry retired from Chino Valley High School in 2000, after a 37-year teaching career. “Mr. Denny”, as he was known to hundreds of his students, is well remembered and regarded in the hearts and minds of his students and fellow faculty, as an enthusiastic and encouraging teacher, both in and out of the classroom. Often a familiar face at sports events, festivals, student shows and exhibits, Mr. Denny volunteered countless hours for after-school mentoring, coaching and one of his favorite events, chaperoning the senior prom.

When he wasn’t in the classroom, Henry sought adventure. He had a lifelong thirst for knowledge, loved the arts and sporting events, and was an avid traveler who ventured across most of the globe.

Henry will be missed by all those who knew and loved him, but the memory, of him and, his infectious laugh and lightness of spirit brings a smile to his family and many friends.

Henry is survived by his sister, Nelda Tanner; his brother, Harold Denny; his sister-in-law, Alice Denny; his niece, Cindy Bowman and his great-niece, Jessica Kellerman.

Memorial services will be announced at a future date to celebrate his life. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, if you have the means to do so, make a bequest to a charitable organization of your choosing.

Information provided by survivors.

