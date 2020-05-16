OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Sat, May 16
Weather  77.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Obituary: Gilbert Hedger

Gilbert Hedger. (Courtesy)

Gilbert Hedger. (Courtesy)

Originally Published: May 16, 2020 6:12 p.m.

Gilbert Hedger, 90 of Prescott, Arizona passed away at home on May 6, 2020. Gilbert is survived by Joan his devoted wife of 64 years; his sons, Terry Hedger and his wife Clara of Seattle, Washington, Greg Hedger and his wife Diana of Redmond, Oregon and his daughter Kim Neel of Prescott Valley, Arizona. Gilbert also leaves behind 7 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren.

Gilbert’s remains will be interred at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church. Memorial services celebrating his life will be scheduled at a later date, please contact St. Luke’s Episcopal Church for details. Gilbert was born September 22nd, 1929 to Jesse Franklin Hedger and Susie Wilson in Cleveland Ohio. A veteran of the Korean War serving in the Navy as a Chief Petty Officer, where he was decorated with the Air Medal with one gold Star, Korea, the U.N. Medal Presidential Unit, Fleet Commendation, Good Conduct and Combat Aircrewmans Wings with three Stars. He also was a member of the Royal Blue Nose. Gilbert received his Honorable Discharge August 1st, 1953. He then went on to serve as a Staff Sergeant in the Kentucky National Guard until, 1964. On January 20th 1956 he married the love of his life, Joan Schell in Franklin, Indiana. Gilbert moved his young family to Arizona in 1964 and while working full time for Motorola graduated from Arizona State University where he earned his Bachelor’s degree in Statistics and Electronic Data Processing. He worked as a Data Processing Manager in the Phoenix Arizona metropolitan area from 1970 until 1990 when he co-founded a Disaster Recovery Consulting business. Gilbert also served as President of the Data Processing Managers Association. He retired in 1995 and moved to Prescott Arizona with his wife Joan. He was a faithful servant of our Lord and served the Episcopal Church in multiple capacities. Gilbert is preceded in death by his brothers Sammy, Jay and Guy and his sisters Verna and Mabel.

Memorials may be given to the Episcopal Church, Wounded Warriors or the Epilepsy Foundation. The family wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Father Buisson and Deacon Christie and the congregation of St. Luke’s Episcopal Church from whom he drew great joy and comfort, to the Doctors and staff of the Prescott Veterans Administration Medical Center for their care, and all of his friends and neighbors who enriched his life and were enriched by him.

Arrangements entrusted to Hampton Funeral Home.

Information provided by survivors.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries