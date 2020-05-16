Obituary: Carol Mae (Latham) Grady

Carol Mae (Latham) Grady, age 74, passed away May 9th, 2020. She was born April 30th, 1946 to Robert and Cecilia Latham of Great Falls, Montana. She is survived by her husband of 55 years and 10 months, Donald Grady. She leaves behind her three sons, Mike, Bryan and Scott, five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her only living sibling, Robert Latham Jr. Their sister, Roberta Williams preceded them in death.

Carol and Don moved to the Bay Area in 1970 with twin sons. Their youngest was born in July 1970 in Hayward, California. After four plus years in the south bay, they moved to Pittsburg California in 1975. Don and Carol left Pittsburg in 2003, retiring to Prescott Arizona.

