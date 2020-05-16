Obituary: Carol Mae (Latham) Grady
Carol Mae (Latham) Grady, age 74, passed away May 9th, 2020. She was born April 30th, 1946 to Robert and Cecilia Latham of Great Falls, Montana. She is survived by her husband of 55 years and 10 months, Donald Grady. She leaves behind her three sons, Mike, Bryan and Scott, five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her only living sibling, Robert Latham Jr. Their sister, Roberta Williams preceded them in death.
Carol and Don moved to the Bay Area in 1970 with twin sons. Their youngest was born in July 1970 in Hayward, California. After four plus years in the south bay, they moved to Pittsburg California in 1975. Don and Carol left Pittsburg in 2003, retiring to Prescott Arizona.
Arrangements entrusted to Ruffner-Wakelin Funeral Homes and Crematory. Please visit www.ruffnerwakelin.com to sign the online guestbook and share a memory with the family. For questions please contact us at (928)445-2221.
Information provided by survivors.
- Editorial cartoon (1): May 9, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): May 13, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): May 10, 2020
- Yavapai County extends emergency declaration 60 days
- 120-mph fleeing driver tries to ram police; officer shoots truck
- Need2Know: Arizona Shoe Box to shutter after 21 years in Prescott; Costco’s former gas station prepped for parking; Anchor Books to reopen May 11
- Editorial cartoon (1): May 10, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (1): May 11, 2020
- Mayors: No face mask requirements, healthy optimism laced with caution as Greater Prescott area reopens
- 1st significant wildland fire of 2020 caused by Prescott homeowner who dumped ashes
- Editorial cartoon (1): April 18, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (1): April 26, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): April 20, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): April 25, 2020
- Obituary: Brooklyn Ashley Mengarelli
- Fentanyl’s deadly grip haunts family of 17-year-old daughter
- Editorial cartoon (1): May 9, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): April 21, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (1): April 16, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): May 13, 2020
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: