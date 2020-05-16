Obituary: Alice N. Townsley

Alice N. Townsley; nee: Grupp (Noreen), 93 was peacefully placed in the arms of Jesus on May 13, 2020 surrounded by her family. She was born in Cleveland, Ohio on March 26, 1927, to Alice and Fred Grupp. She was married September 9, 1950 to Kenneth L. Townsley in Cleveland, Ohio. They went on to have 6 children. Condolences may be shared at www.menkefuneralhome.com.

