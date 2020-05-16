Illegal dumping increasing in Prescott Valley

The amount of illegal dumping of debris in various areas around Prescott Valley has increased recently.

Specific nuisance areas include University road near Sheridan lane, and the intersection of Lakeshore drive and Fain road, among others.

It is illegal to dump trash and unwanted junk items on open land in the Town of Prescott Valley. Some items being dumped can be environmentally hazardous, others can create safety hazards, such as furniture that offers residence for vermin. Debris piles also create visually unappealing areas that deter visitors.

The charges for dumping trash illegally can range from a class one misdemeanor to a class six felony and the penalty can be a fine or jail time, depending on the severity of the violation.

The appropriate places to dump unwanted concrete, furniture and other excess trash and household items, are one of several transfer stations in the area that accept drop off of trash for a nominal fee.

Prescott Valley Police Department asks the public to report when someone is seen dumping items illegally by calling their non-emergency line: (928) 772-9267.

