Illegal dumping increasing in Prescott Valley
The amount of illegal dumping of debris in various areas around Prescott Valley has increased recently.
Specific nuisance areas include University road near Sheridan lane, and the intersection of Lakeshore drive and Fain road, among others.
It is illegal to dump trash and unwanted junk items on open land in the Town of Prescott Valley. Some items being dumped can be environmentally hazardous, others can create safety hazards, such as furniture that offers residence for vermin. Debris piles also create visually unappealing areas that deter visitors.
The charges for dumping trash illegally can range from a class one misdemeanor to a class six felony and the penalty can be a fine or jail time, depending on the severity of the violation.
The appropriate places to dump unwanted concrete, furniture and other excess trash and household items, are one of several transfer stations in the area that accept drop off of trash for a nominal fee.
Prescott Valley Police Department asks the public to report when someone is seen dumping items illegally by calling their non-emergency line: (928) 772-9267.
Jesse Bertel is a reporter/videographer for the Prescott News Network. Follow him on Twitter and Facebook @JesseBertel, email him at jbertel@prescottaz.com, or call 928-445-3333, ext. 2043.
- Editorial cartoon (1): May 9, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): May 13, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): May 10, 2020
- Yavapai County extends emergency declaration 60 days
- 120-mph fleeing driver tries to ram police; officer shoots truck
- Need2Know: Arizona Shoe Box to shutter after 21 years in Prescott; Costco’s former gas station prepped for parking; Anchor Books to reopen May 11
- Editorial cartoon (1): May 10, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (1): May 11, 2020
- Mayors: No face mask requirements, healthy optimism laced with caution as Greater Prescott area reopens
- 1st significant wildland fire of 2020 caused by Prescott homeowner who dumped ashes
- Editorial cartoon (1): April 18, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (1): April 26, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): April 20, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): April 25, 2020
- Obituary: Brooklyn Ashley Mengarelli
- Fentanyl’s deadly grip haunts family of 17-year-old daughter
- Editorial cartoon (1): May 9, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): April 21, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (1): April 16, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): May 13, 2020
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: