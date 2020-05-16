OFFERS
Delivery of census questionnaires set to begin in Arizona next week

The U.S. Census Bureau, in coordination with federal, state and local health officials, will begin to drop off 2020 Census questionnaire packets at front doors of households in Arizona next week. (Courier stock photo)

The U.S. Census Bureau, in coordination with federal, state and local health officials, will begin to drop off 2020 Census questionnaire packets at front doors of households in Arizona next week. (Courier stock photo)

By The Daily Courier | DailyCourier | TheDailyCourier
Originally Published: May 16, 2020 7:11 p.m.

The U.S. Census Bureau, in coordination with federal, state and local health officials, will begin to drop off 2020 Census questionnaire packets at front doors of households in Arizona next week.

“This is done in areas where the majority of households do not receive mail at their physical address,” states a news release from the Census Bureau. “The Census Bureau began hand-delivering census materials on March 15, but suspended all fieldwork for this operation on March 18 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Temporary field staff have been trained to observe all social distancing protocols and will wear official government-provided personal protective equipment for their safety and the safety of the public, the news release stated, adding, “This operation is contact-less and follows the most current federal health and safety guidelines.”

The health and safety of Census Bureau staff and the public is always a top priority, according to the news release.

The Census Bureau will deliver 2020 Census invitations and paper questionnaires at the front doors of roughly 5.1 million stateside households and 178,800 households in Arizona.

“This operation is crucial to ensure a complete an accurate count of all communities, which helps guide hundreds of billions of dollars in public and private sector spending per year,” says the news release.

People are strongly encouraged to respond promptly to the 2020 Census using the ID number included in the questionnaire packet. Responding with a census ID or the paper questionnaire helps ensure the best count of their community. People can respond online, by phone or by using the paper form in the packet.

More information is available online at: https://2020census.gov/en/news-events/operational-adjustments-covid-19.html.

Information provided by the U.S. Census Bureau.

