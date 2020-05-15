Movie theaters can open Saturday, but most are waiting

Come Saturday, you can legally go catch a flick at your local movie theater. Gov. Doug Ducey says it's now OK.

But don't pack the kids in the car just yet or fill your purse with candy from the dollar store.

Most theater operators say they're not ready to open the doors just yet, if for no other reasons than there simply isn't anything new to throw up on the screen. This wait-and-see approach seems to be holding true for the Prescott and Prescott Valley movie theaters.

On Thursday, the Department of Health Services (DHS) released its guidelines for how the theaters should operate, covering everything from seating to butter dispensers for popcorn.

Only thing is, the guidelines are being phrased as suggestions and recommendations. And that leaves a lot up to individual operators — and, ultimately, to customers to see if they feel safe.

But gubernatorial press aide Patrick Ptak said much of what is in this list, as well as similar ones for other kinds of business, have come from the industries themselves. He said the governor and his advisers "expect these recommendations will be followed."

MOVIE THEATERS MAKING PLANS

According to the Harkins Theatres website, there are no immediate plans to reopen the Prescott Valley or other chain locations.

"Although we are not planning to reopen our theatres now, we are anxious for the day that we can safely and responsibly welcome guests back into our theatres to watch movies on the big screen..." the statement reads. "As we make plans for our expected summer reopening, the health and well-being of our guests and team members remains our highest priority."

Harkins is marketing gifts cards to their "My Awards" members and also selling popcorn through curbside pickup. Prescott Picture Show in the Frontier Village Shopping Center has no movies scheduled and remains temporarily closed, but they are also selling popcorn with curbside pickup.

Harkin's reports that they have a "reopening team working with public health officials, industry partners, and governmental authorities to finalize their reopening plan and safety protocols. When guests return, some things will have changed to help ensure all of our safety..."

But, for the moment, all that is academic.

"Another necessary criteria is a reliable and continuous slate of great new theatrical films,'' the company said, saying it is waiting for the planned release of anticipated summer blockbusters like "Wonder Woman 1984'' and "Mulan.''

Potentially the first up could be "Tenet,'' the latest film from "Inception'' director Christopher Nolan scheduled for release on July 17.

Still, the company said it will probably open its doors "a couple of weeks'' ahead of new Hollywood offerings, whether with previously released or specialty films.

AMC, the other big player in Arizona, did not immediately return calls seeking a schedule. The company is not listing any showtimes for the immediate future.

Arizonans anxious to sit in the dark may have some options soon.

Gary Clement, general manager of the Willcox Historic Theater said he is ready to turn on the projector on May 22.

What will he be showing?

"I have no idea until Monday,'' he said, saying he was on the phone negotiating some releases. He said the theater, first operated in 1937 and reopened in 2012, shows first- and second-run movies along with independent releases and even some stage shows.

Still, like his bigger counterparts, Clement's operation recognizes that it's not just what's on the screen that attracts patrons: Popcorn and snacks are available curbside Monday through Friday from 3 to 6 p.m. and on weekends from noon until 6.

That still leaves the health department's protocols which are mere recommendations.

For example, it says that operators should "consider spacing out seating for those who are not in the same party to at least six feet apart.'' And even that has some wiggle room, saying that should occur "when possible.''

It also suggests that theaters "consider limiting seating to alternate rows.''

That's apparently by design.

"We want to provide as much flexibility as possible,'' Ducey told business owners Thursday during a conference call.

Other suggestions include:

operating with reduced capacity with special attention to limiting areas where customers and employees and congregate;

wiping pens, counters and hard surfaces between uses or customers;

arrange concession areas and break rooms to provide for appropriate physical distancing;

providing employees with masks and have them wear them "when possible.''

Oh, and for those who like butter -- or whatever that is -- on their popcorn or those flavored salts, the protocols suggest scrapping those common-use dispensers and having single-use servings.

Daily Courier Editor Richard Haddad contributed to this report.